Respite Care has an inspiring story of hopes and dreams for our community’s children. Through their continued efforts, many families have been helped, and touched, and it motivates us to give back. Join with us! Together, we can help improve the quality of life for our community as a whole.

Bendele Insurance Agency, Inc. of Loveland, CO has announced the initiation of a master charity program created to strengthen the communities they serve. The agency pledges to select a new beneficiary every 60 days, working closely with nonprofit organizations and community leaders to seek out those who most need help. Their desire is to bring awareness to important local causes by forming campaigns which aid worthwhile organizations, families or individuals. “We’re passionate about activating community support for the beneficiaries of our Community Program,” said Paul Bendele, owner of Bendele Insurance Agency, Inc.

To debut the new community involvement program, Bendele has elected to support Respite Care, Inc., a nonprofit organization which provides short-term care for children with developmental disabilities, thus enhancing the quality of life for the entire family. Fun, interactive and stimulating activities are developed according to individual needs, always keeping in mind that a child with a disability is a child first and foremost. Founded in 1981 by a group of five parents who all had children with disabilities, Respite Care now provides over 59,000 hours of quality care to local families every year.

“Respite Care has an inspiring story of hopes and dreams for our community’s children,” explained Bendele. “Through their continued efforts, many families have been helped, and touched, and it motivates us to give back. Join us and together, we can help improve the quality of life for our community as a whole.”

The donations page for this each featured campaign to come will be accompanied by a fully detailed story outlining the cause. The team at Bendele Insurance will also spread the word through its own network of customers, business associates, neighbors and friends. To join the agency in support of Respite Care for local families, donors may visit https://www.crowdrise.com/home-away-from-home2 and are encouraged to share the page with their own personal and professional networks. Bendele Insurance also produces a fun and innovative monthly publication, Our Hometown magazine, which will use a full page to highlight each selected Community Cause. The electronic Flipbook version of the current issue may be enjoyed at http://bendeleinsurance.com/magazines/.

About Bendele Insurance Agency

A full-service insurance and financial services provider serving families and businesses from offices in Loveland, CO, after 30 years in the area agency owner Paul Bendele knows many local families. This knowledge and understanding of the people of northern Colorado help him to provide customers with an outstanding level of service. Bendele and his team of dedicated professionals work diligently to help families protect the things which are most important to them – their families, homes, businesses, cars and more. They also prepare strategies to help clients achieve long-term financial goals. More information about the agency is available at http://bendeleinsurance.com/. To speak with a caring expert, please call 970-635-0695.