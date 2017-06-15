A single teaspoon of SuperSalt allows 41 EFSA recognised health benefits We believe that before long, every household in the UK will have SuperSalt in their cupboards for cooking and on their tables as a healthy condiment. Past News Releases RSS

Oxfordshire based Eureka Supplements - one of the UK’s Best Direct Suppliers of Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements, are today launching a cost effective table salt that is so rich in minerals that the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) recognise over 40 health benefits!

Called SuperSalt, Eureka Supplements have worked hard with the European manufacturers to get this revolutionary product available to UK consumers.

The World Health Organisation recognises that excess sodium in salt can cause health issues.

They state that:

High sodium consumption (>2 grams/day, equivalent to 5 g salt/day) and insufficient potassium intake (less than 3.5 grams/day) contribute to high blood pressure and increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Most people consume too much salt—on average 9–12 grams per day, or around twice the recommended maximum level of intake.

Salt intake of less than 5 grams per day for adults helps to reduce blood pressure and risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke and coronary heart attack. The principal benefit of lowering salt intake is a corresponding reduction in high blood pressure.

WHO Member States have agreed to reduce the global population’s intake of salt by a relative 30% by 2025.

Reducing salt intake has been identified as one of the most cost-effective measures countries can take to improve population health outcomes. Key salt reduction measures will generate an extra year of healthy life for a cost that falls below the average annual income or gross domestic product per person.

An estimated 2.5 million deaths could be prevented each year if global salt consumption were reduced to the recommended level.

(Source: http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/fs393/en/)

Director of Eureka Supplements Michael Kitt said: “From our research we believe that SuperSalt is the most ‘mineral rich’ salt available in the UK and it is not difficult to see why. Even the popular Pink Himalayan Salt does not even come close to the mineral levels available in SuperSalt.”

He added “When you couple the high content of beneficial minerals with 53% less sodium than table salt and a low price of only £5.99 we believe that before long, every household in the UK will have SuperSalt in their cupboards for cooking and on their tables as a healthy condiment.”

The concentration of essential minerals is so high in SuperSalt that a single teaspoon allows 41 EFSA health claims to be made.

Find out more at: https://eurekasupplements.com/supersalt

Eureka Supplements are a Food Supplement company based in Deddington, Oxfordshire and are focussed on high quality supplements and lifestyle products coupled with world leading customer service.

Eureka Supplements was formed in 2017 to provide a professional range of food supplements formulated to fully comply with current regulatory requirements in the UK. Consumer safety and customer satisfaction is always at the forefront of our minds.

All our products are manufactured in GMP approved premises

We specialise in unique but powerful combinations like our Turmeric, Rosehip and Black Pepper combo.

We regularly review our product range to ensure that we only use the best ingredients from the best suppliers.