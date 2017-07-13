LPA Dallas Hires Gary Blanton to Lead Expansion in Texas

Gary Blanton will lead strategic efforts in broadening and establishing LPA's services in the Texas regions. Design is solving a client's unique challenges and providing the design solution that allows an organization to realize and achieve their vision.

Gary Blanton joins LPA Inc., an integrated design firm, as Principal in its Dallas office. Blanton brings more than 30 years of experience as a senior executive in the design and construction industry within the Texas market. He will lead strategic efforts in broadening and establishing LPA’s services—including architecture, interior design, landscape and engineering—in the region.

“I believe that activating in the market is the best way of discovering the need,” said Blanton. “Design is solving a client's unique challenges and providing the design solution that allows an organization to realize and achieve their vision.”

Blanton will work alongside Principal Craig Drone to create strategic partnerships and identify project opportunities in higher education, healthcare, civic and sport and recreation markets and expose organizations to LPA’s unique informed design approach with a research-based process.

“I have worked with Gary for the past 18 years and am I excited to have his passion and expertise join our team in Dallas,” said Craig Drone, Principal at LPA Dallas. “Gary’s knowledge and respect within the Texas marketplace is unsurpassed. There is no better professional with which to be partnered in starting LPA’s new venture into the Dallas area.”

Over Blanton’s career, he has led growth and expansion in Texas regional markets while helping to build a strong collaborative of design professionals. Primarily focused on educational environments, he has worked directly with educators and school administrators to plan, design and oversee development of comprehensive facilities.

Blanton joins LPA after the firm opened its office in Dallas in April—its second office in Texas and sixth office nationwide. The regionally diverse state presents opportunity for the design firm as it expands its services and grows its presence.

A prominent member of the industry with a philosophy in line with LPA’s mission to apply a thoughtful design process and deliver a building that not only looks good but performs well, Blanton believes, “what makes great architecture is the willingness to deeply engage your client to discover the best solution. It is that level of detail and commitment to the craft that makes LPA’s projects successful.”

“Gary wants to understand the client’s perspective first and foremost, to ensure that the right team and the right design solution are realized,” said Wendy Rogers, Chief Talent Officer at LPA. “This value-based approach aligns clearly with our mission at LPA and we are excited to have him on our leadership team.”

About LPA Inc.

Founded in 1965, LPA has more than 380 employees with offices in Irvine, Sacramento, San Diego and San Jose, California, along with San Antonio and Dallas. The firm provides services in architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, engineering and graphics. With a proven commitment to integrated sustainable design, LPA designs facilities that span from K-12 schools, colleges and universities and corporate, healthcare and civic establishments. More than 700 major design awards attest to LPA’s commitment to design excellence. For more information, visit http://www.lpainc.com.