LPA Completes New Training Facility for Los Angeles Chargers

Integrated design firm LPA Inc. recently completed a new training facility and office space for the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers, creating a complete health and wellness facility for the modern professional football player.

The new facility, which players move into this week after breaking training camp, features areas for physical therapy, weight training and meeting spaces exclusively designed for the team.

The two-story Hoag Performance Center, nearly 100,000 square feet in size, is part of a collection of office buildings in Costa Mesa, California called the Hive. Hive is managed by SteelWave, a full-service real estate management firm.

The Chargers’ training and team meeting areas are on the first floor, while the second floor houses the organization’s football, administrative and executive operations.

LPA’s design concept was to create different zones not only for players to physically train, but also replenish, reflect and heal. From a weight training area to a yoga room, the facility addresses the needs for professional athletes to physically and mentally prepare and restore their minds and bodies with therapy pools, massage therapy and yoga. The facility also includes a dining area, player lounge and an on-site laundry room.

“The opportunity to work with the Chargers has been a dream,” said Dan Ringler, Associate / Managing Director of LPA. “The team was very involved in every step of the process and we worked closely to meet the challenging time constraints and deliver a facility the coaches, players and staff can celebrate and call home.”

The integrated design team of architects, interior designers and engineers at LPA collaborated with the Chargers to create an immersive NFL experience for players and visitors alike—as witnessed by prominently displayed Chargers graphics and murals featured throughout the facility, including the 1,000-square-foot new lobby addition.

“Football references appear throughout the building, take for example the ‘X’ and ‘O’ light fixtures,” said Megan Skaalen, Design Coordinator at LPA. “There is an excitement that you experience when you visit the Chargers in their new home.”

While players move in this week, the second-story office space has been occupied by Chargers personnel since May.

“LPA’s team did a great job of laying a foundation that ensures our new home is a first-class facility in every sense,” said Chargers Chairman of the Board Dean Spanos. “To be able to deliver a facility of this caliber in such a limited timeframe is, quite simply, remarkable.”

About LPA Inc.

Founded in 1965, LPA has more than 380 employees with offices in Irvine, Sacramento, San Diego and San Jose, California, along with San Antonio and Dallas. The firm provides services in architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, engineering and graphics. With a proven commitment to integrated sustainable design, LPA designs facilities that span from education, corporate, civic and sport and recreation facilities. More than 700 major design awards attest to LPA’s commitment to design excellence. For more information, visit http://www.lpainc.com.