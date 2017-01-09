Cathy Chapman, CEO of Lune North America Lunette really is the future of period care. If bringing on an investor who is aligned with our values makes sense, we’ll do it. But for now, the whole Lunette team is thrilled with the growth and loyalty of our community.

The menstruation industry is booming. From organic tampon subscription services to menstrual cups to birth control designed to stop menstruation entirely, the industry is experiencing more competition—and more growth—than ever before.

The key to that growth? For many, it’s the backing of deep-pocketed investors.

Investors shelling out cash to menstrual brands is a win for those of us who are working so hard to bring more awareness into the space. The more people who are aware of their body and the incredible process of menstruation, the better.

But while other brands have received millions in funding from generous investors, Lunette has excelled in the industry without financial backing. They’ve experienced 200% growth since 2013 and don't expect to slow down anytime soon.

It all started in 2004 when Heli Kurjanen tried her first menstrual cup. She loved the idea of a menstrual cup but wasn’t as impressed with how it actually worked. In true entrepreneurial fashion, she set out to make a better menstrual cup. At the time, she was running a small cloth diaper business in Finland. She gave up her small family-run business when her menstrual cup brand, Lunette, took off.

Kurjanen knew from the beginning that she wanted the brand to grow organically. “When I started this brand, it wasn’t normal to get funding unless you were a tech firm. So I never pursued it. When the option to get funding became possible, I decided that I didn’t want to compromise the Lunette values just to make a profit. I wanted to maintain the brand’s integrity and keep putting our customers first.”

Today, Lunette is happily disrupting the disposable menstrual product industry and is the clear market leader in Europe when it comes to menstrual cups.

It’s certain that Lunette has experienced this success, not in spite of being self-funded, but because of it. Allowing for organic growth has allowed Lunette to create a safe space for their community—a diverse group of people around the world who asked for a safe, easy, and cool menstrual experience that didn’t follow suit in the traditional gender normative approach to period care.

Lunette is constantly challenging the norm. You won’t find women playing tennis and bleeding blue liquid anywhere near Lunette’s marketing. They take a direct and honest approach to having a period and it has worked.

It’s not just their decision to grow organically that makes Lunette so revolutionary, though. They keep the power within in many ways, including appointing Cathy Chapman, a member of the Lunette team since 2012, as president of Lune North America. Promoting from within has given Lunette the power to grow in ways that make sense for their financial bottom line and for their loyal community.

Cathy chimes in on the success of Lunette, saying “Lunette really is the future of period care. If bringing on an investor who is aligned with our values makes sense, we’ll do it. But for now, the whole Lunette team is thrilled with the growth and loyalty of our community.”

Lunette was created for people with uteruses, by people with uteruses with a mission to create a safer, easier way to manage menstruation. It’s evident by the number of alternative period care products on the market that there’s room for everyone to grow. But Lunette is dedicated to their mission and their customers and it’s clear that any investor who showed interest in the brand would have to be, too.

