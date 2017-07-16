Villa Ingenieux - Oregon Luxury Home for Sale Villa Ingenieux dubbed as a "House of Ideas" in Oregon.

The affluent in and around Oregon are talking about a luxurious property which will be listed on the MLS sometime in August. This Oregon luxury home shows perfection in every detail. Born of a desire to combine old-world design and modern luxury, Villa Ingenieux is a must-see estate that lives up to its name as a “house of ideas," Simon says, of Key Realty Group,

Italian architectural details define this 30-room mansion that sits on nearly five stunning acres offering seclusion from the bustle of city life - yet within a 20-minute drive of metropolitan amenities and a regional airport. The estate is situated within an hour’s drive of the Oregon Coast and a closer jaunt -- about 10 minutes -- to boating at a nearby reservoir.

Villa Ingenieux is an awing masterpiece that draws on Oregon’s natural beauty to ensure that the outdoors become part of the luxury home’s living spaces through the use of courtyards, lofty ceilings, terraces, natural light and stone work. In addition, the estate also features a guest house (with a home office license) and a large greenhouse.

Hand-crafted finishes proprietary to the home include hand-cast plastered and painted wainscoting and crown moldings. The first piece of art built into the home that greets guests is an old world-styled chandelier that hangs from an 8-foot dome. The foyer opens into a grand hall with soaring 24-foot hand-painted ceilings and more chandeliers. A state-of-the-art sound system, digital mixer, and lighting are built into the room, allowing the ability to transform the Grand Hall into a grand stage for events. A large 16-foot retractable screen provides shade, as well as a setting for movies or presentations in the Grand Hall, which is also wired with a 5.1 theater sound system.

A hand-plastered, tile fireplace anchors the space. The wood burning high-efficiency EPA-certified fireplace creates warmth for the entire main floor of the villa.

Custom-made, detailed wrought iron railings draw the eye to the mezzanine -- where natural light pours down from windows positioned 18 feet above. A grand piano and bistro tables currently occupy the mezzanine, creating an intimate atmosphere to nurture creativity and conversation.

The view overlooks the west end of the property, offering stunning views of the green scape and in the winter, the foliage hibernates to offer a glimpse of nearby Fern Ridge Reservoir.

