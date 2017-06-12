M. Grisafe Architects, a boutique architecture firm in Long Beach, California, announced recently that their architecture firm's staff would be expanding to include an in-house structural draftsperson. The structural draftsperson will be responsible for drawing up the structural engineering plans for residential projects, including home remodels and new home design, and will also serve as a liaison between the architects on staff at M. Grisafe Architects and the structural engineering firms that will approve the final plans.

To fill the position, M. Grisfe Architects has hired Nicole Mularkey, an experienced structural draftsperson who previously was on staff at a local structural engineering firm. In her position at M. Grisafe Architects, Ms. Mularkey may be working directly with clients, as well as with outside structural engineering firms, all from the firm's Long Beach office.

M. Grisafe Architects owner Mark Grisafe said of the decision to expand his staff to include a structural draftsperson, “Creating this new position of structural draftsperson was a very strategic move for our firm. Not many firms of our size have someone in this position as a part of their in-house staff, but instead choose to rely solely on outside firms to draft the structural engineering plans that are necessary in remodeling projects and new builds."

Grisafe continued, "Working with outside structural engineering firms is not always cost effective for our residential clients. It can be very costly to have a reputable outside firm draw up the plans that are needed for the permitting process. By hiring Nicole in this position, we will be able to save our clients money by having her do much of the 'heavy lifting', and also have more control over our project timelines. When you have to rely on outside firms to draft plans, you are subjected to their timelines, which can hold up a project if the firm is busy. With Nicole working under my direction, we can keep projects moving forward and only have to rely on outside structural engineering firms for approval of the plans she will be drafting."

Strategic hires like this one allow M. Grisafe Architects to offer their residential clients a more cost-effective, full-service solution, while still giving them the boutique experience for which their Long Beach architecture firm is known.

