Artificial Intelligence Enabled First-Mover Advantage - Leveraging Commoditized Machine Learning Solutions!

Everymans.ai, a boutique AI enabling consultancy based in Scottsdale, AZ, gets the bragging rights for introducing the first ever AI event schedule Conversational Chatbot initially built for the upcoming GIGAOM AI summit in San Francisco, Feb. 14-16, 2017. Everymans.ai’s natural language chatbot offers summit attendees a hands-on AI experience, and the opportunity to learn about the economics and benefits of a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) AI roll-out strategy in addition to GIGAOM’s AI “blueprints & case studies.”

Founder George Polzer, experienced the “irrational exuberance” of the 1.0 AI boom in the late 1980’s working at Bechtel AI Institute. So, to find out “what’s different” he put his IT team on a stopwatch with a shoestring budget to build a working MVP, Intelligent Chatbot using the latest plug-and-play IBM Watson and Google API.ai machine learning / natural language processing cloud services, delivered on Facebook Messenger and a Google App.

“The challenge turned out to be a typical IT “build vs. buy” scenario. The vendor research and selection process, specifications, scalability, integration issues, feature cost-benefit analysis, were issues any good project manager with a tech-savvy team could undertake. The project came in on time and underbudget. We did not once have to train a neural network or hire a data scientist,” Polzer said.

Polzer explained that the 1980’s AI 1.0 boom-bust cycle differs from today’s 2.0 AI cycle in that AI enabled turnkey applications and intelligent plug-and-play services are now becoming pervasive -- so much so that soon AI capabilities will no longer differentiate a company’s product or service. Companies now receiving millions of VC funding branded as AI enabled for “sales call analysis” or “sales acceleration,” for example, may gain little from touting they are AI-based once Machine Intelligence becomes commoditized.

At Everymans.ai, the vision is to show companies how to quickly AI enable their products and services without needing to hire data scientists or machine learning experts. The next step for Everymans.ai’s chatbot, is to continue to build out its intelligent narrative capabilities and to offer it as a conversational interface to the web content of other upcoming 2017 AI conference organizers.

Polzer applauded current AI “revolution” marketing efforts because they help accelerate the awareness of new ways to innovate automation - especially now when companies need to learn how to benefit from their big data and exploit the new processing power of distributed, cloud computing. The advances in the optimization math developed over the last 10+ years has allowed computer software to learn. This automated learning capability will turn a business’ digital assets into invaluable digital currency. Machine Learning and AI technology, whether offered as turnkey AI solutions, plug-and-play AI services or next generation learning algorithms, will exponentially transforming businesses.

