Sound Royalties, LLC is thrilled to congratulate Malik Yusef on a string of exciting new achievements, following the pair’s recent work together.

At the 30th annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards last month in Los Angeles, Yusef was recognized with a coveted award for his writing contribution to Kanye West’s award-winning R&B/Hip-Hop Song – Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.

Yusef was co-executive producer, along with Jay-Z and No I.D., of Vic Mensa's newest projects The Manuscript and The Autobiography. He was also recently named brand ambassador for innovative customizable Bluetooth headset company Deka Sounds. He joins Deka at an exciting time, when the company is forging a custom partnership with leading lifestyle stores Leaders 1354 in Chicago and Passport in Los Angeles.

“Malik Yusef is no stranger to winning top accolades for his phenomenal talent, and we’re thrilled to see him continue to achieve such great success in both music and business,” said Sound Royalties CEO and Founder Alex Heiche. “We congratulate Malik on his ASCAP award and new business initiatives. We are very glad that Sound Royalties could play a small role in helping him continue to advance his incredible career.”

Just a few weeks ago, Sound Royalties was excited to announce Malik Yusef as part of the growing list of talented musical artists with whom it has worked. A trailblazer in the industry, Yusef is currently at the top of his game with his music success and business acumen. By joining Sound Royalties, he can now focus on his craft and have the needed funds to continue his career without having to painfully sign away the rights to his musical works.

“Sound Royalties has come up with a revolutionary business model for artists in the music industry,” said Yusef, when partnering with the company. “If people are thinking of making a play, this is the top-tier company to deal with. Sometimes banks don’t understand the music field and what we do, but Sound Royalties is in that business and understands it. I'm looking forward to making more moves with the company to stimulate the other areas of my business and create more opportunities for my fellow artists.”

About Sound Royalties

Founded by CEO Alex Heiche, Sound Royalties, LLC is a privately-owned specialty finance firm that helps music industry professionals fund personal and professional projects while allowing them to retain the rights to their music and royalties. The company’s core business is offering royalty financing of anywhere from $5,000 to $10 million, without having to deal with credit issues, while preserving all rights to the artist’s music. To date, Sound Royalties, LLC has worked with a wide range of leading music industry professionals, including Grammy Award winners, platinum recording artists and notable music industry executives in every genre. Learn more at http://www.soundroyalties.com.

About Malik Yusef

Malik Yusef is an avant-garde songwriter and producer, and an acclaimed and trusted contributor for many chart-topping artists. A six-time Grammy Award-winner and 24-time nominee, he has worked with Kanye West, Drake, Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige, among others. Yusef also produces music for several TV shows on MTV, VH1 and NBC, as well as films, and he runs a technology company called The Private Plane. Learn more at https://www.malikyusefjones.com/.