With nearly a decade of professional experience as a RE/MAX Advantage Plus Realtor in the Twin Cities market, Mark Abdel is honored to reach top tier status once again for 2016 with RE/MAX. For gross commissions and sales status, Mark reached top 25 status throughout all of the United States, and was ranked number one for the State of Minnesota with RE/MAX as a whole.

Working with RE/MAX Advantage Plus, one of the leading real estate firms in the Twin Cities area, Mark is able to offer local knowledge with global resources. He has been awarded over multiple years as one of the top RE/MAX agents in the State of Minnesota. As a testament to his dedication to his clients and passion to his industry, Mark has received awards and honors multiple years in a row including top producer, an award he received over 300 other agents in Minnesota. This honor recognizes consistent success and places Mark at the top of his profession.

Outside of being an award winning real estate agent, Mark Abdel is also heavily involved in local philanthropy with charitable causes including St. Mary’s Coptic Church in Minneapolis, the Children’s Miracle Network, the Word Indeed Ministries, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Childfund, and the Susan G. Komen Foundation. For more information about Realtor Mark Abdel, visit http://mark-abdel.com/ or call (952) 226-7700.