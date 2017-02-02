With nearly a decade of professional experience as a RE/MAX Advantage Plus Realtor in the Twin Cities market, Mark Abdel is pleased and excited to be invited to be a part of the 2nd annual award rankings for “The 100 Most Influential Real Estate Agents in 2017.” This honor for Mark is by invitation only, with achievement based on the most comprehensive list of the Nation’s leading agents.

Sponsored by Real Estate Executive, Mark has the opportunity to join between 500 – 1000 top agents at the Real Estate Mastermind in 2017 and the ability to receive an etched crystal award. As an additional honor and recognition of his contributions and achievement in the Minnesota real estate market, Mark has been invited to be a featured speaker at the 2017 Real Estate Mastermind as well to share his experience as a top producing agent.

Working with RE/MAX Advantage Plus, one of the leading real estate firms in the Twin Cities area, Mark is able to offer local knowledge with global resources. He has been awarded over multiple years as one of the top RE/MAX agents in the State of Minnesota. As a testament to his dedication to his clients and passion to his industry, Mark has received awards and honors multiple years in a row including top producer, an award he received over 300 other agents in Minnesota. This honor recognizes consistent success and places Mark at the top of his profession.

Outside of being an award winning real estate agent, Mark Abdel is also heavily involved in local philanthropy with charitable causes including St. Mary’s Coptic Church in Minneapolis, the Children’s Miracle Network, the Word Indeed Ministries, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Childfund, and the Susan G. Komen Foundation. For more information about Realtor Mark Abdel, visit http://mark-abdel.com/ or call (952) 226-7700.

