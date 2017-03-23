Eyes:On Mobile App With Eyes:On, we're helping brands benefit from mobile’s speed and efficiency to gather the in-store intelligence they need to make faster decisions

Market Force Information® (Market Force), a leader in customer experience management, has rolled out mobile auditing features for its Eyes:On app that enables Market Force clients and their auditors to report on brand compliance from a tablet or smartphone, improving productivity and eliminating the need for paperwork.

Using the new audit functionality, internal employees and independent auditors now can perform audits using their mobile devices and send the data directly to KnowledgeForce®, Market Force’s platform for collecting, integrating and visualizing customer experience information from multiple data streams.

Eyes:On uses geo-fencing technology to identify and verify sites targeted for audits. Custom audit questionnaires are supported, including capabilities for attaching photos, videos and other media-rich content. The app is now available for both iOS and Android mobile platforms.

Multi-location businesses such as grocers, fashion retail chains, restaurants and convenience stores use compliance audits to ensure each location is correctly displaying product promotions, marketing materials and pricing signage, as well as to capture safety and health information.

“Monitoring compliance for multi-location businesses is critical for safety, legal and brand standards. With Eyes:On, Market Force is helping brands benefit from mobile’s speed and efficiency to gather the in-store intelligence they need to make faster decisions,“ said Cheryl Flink, chief strategy officer for Market Force. “By automating this process and linking it directly to KnowledgeForce, our clients not only save time and money, but also gain deeper insights about how each of their locations is performing against expectations.”

About Market Force Information

Market Force Information® provides location-level measurement solutions that help businesses protect their brand reputation, delight customers and make more money. Solutions include customer experience surveys, mystery shopping and contact center data integrated on one technology and analytics platform. Founded in 2005, Market Force has a growing global presence, with offices in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France and Spain. It serves over 350 clients that operate multi-location businesses, including major retailers, restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, financial institutions and entertainment. More information can be found at http://www.marketforce.com.