In a recent discussion with their workforce, the firm’s CEO Gavin Walsh addressed findings of a new study which investigated the role of content, exploring the relevance and value of popular brands’ material. The research was conducted in response to the growing importance of content and immersing consumers in a personalised customer experience.

The study defined 'meaningful brands' as those that have an impact on consumers’ individual, collective and functional benefits. A shocking 60% of participants said brands are currently creating “weak, irrelevant” content. The feedback suggested that while many brands are successful at explaining the benefits of their products to consumers, they fail to explain how the brand will impact the consumer’s life.

As an entrepreneur well-versed in the sales and marketing industry, and having seen the implications of both good and bad content creation, Managing Director Gavin has voiced his support of brands understanding the sort of content which works for their specific audience, highlighting the importance of identifying where the opportunity is to promote a brand.

The business owner, who began his career in the sales field, has lots of experience promoting brands and working on face to face basis with clients from around the global. Speaking from these experiences, Gavin has noted how he has seen plenty of companies fail to entice consumers, falling victim to the common misinterpretation that entertaining audiences is the most important factor when in reality, consumers expect companies to create content that ‘educates’ them. The CEO has been urging his contractors to conduct all the relevant research before creating content, paying particular attention to informing consumers, rather than just entertaining them.

As Miami’s premier marketing firm, MarketStorm Global have established a broad market reach spreading across the U.S. The company specializes in a personalized form of marketing which allows them to connect with their clients' ideal consumers via face-to-face interactions. Devising unique marketing strategies the firm continue to make a concerted effort to create educational, compelling campaigns, helping promote clients’ brands to the relevant consumers.

SOURCE: https://www.marketingweek.com/2017/02/01/content-havas-meaningful-brands/