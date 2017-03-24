Maronda Homes Explores New Frontiers in Titusville, Florida

Sterling Forest located in Titusville, Florida I love my home! The rooms are so big that sometimes I get really excited... I could take the apartment I lived in and put it into my master bedroom and still have room to move about! -Mary

Maronda Homes has opened its newest community, Sterling Forest, located in the rapidly growing, Titusville, Florida. Sterling Forest community offers many options of single family homes starting in the $212’s. Sterling Forest is located in a private and serene location which encompasses several nature preserve views. This new phase is tucked in the back of the community and allows for easy access to the community parks while being surrounded on three sides with mature trees and preservation areas. Sterling Forest is a truly unique opportunity in one of Florida's fastest growing areas. This community is also conveniently located for easy access to many amenities and falls within the Brevard County school district.

With home building experience since 1972, Maronda Homes has designed the Sterling Forest community to be innovative and traditional depending on each new resident’s preference. With floor plans starting at 1,602 square feet equipped with three beds and two baths, ranging all the way to 3,662 square feet and featuring 4-7 beds and 2.5-4.5 baths. The homes in this new community in Titusville, Florida feature open floor plans, wide entries, and lots of bright, natural light. Inside, you will find beautiful gourmet kitchens and deluxe master baths. Outside, our Sterling Forest homes feature an optional stone accent to make your new abode that much more special. Find your everyday sanctuary at Sterling Forest!

Sterling Forest is in close proximity to:

-Minutes to casual and fine dining

-Minutes to convenient shopping and errand running

-Canaveral Marshes Conservation Trailhead

-St. Johns National Wildlife Refuge

-La Salle Golf & Country Club

-2.7 miles from Space Coast Regional Airport

-2.2 miles from Parrish Medical Center Hospital

Sterling Forest in Titusville, Florida has the perfect home for every family. With generous floor plans, top-of-the-line amenities, and an affordable price point, find the perfect space to start your new life in the beautiful, all new, Sterling Forest Community by Maronda Homes.

Maronda Homes has been a family-owned and operated business for over four decades and has been dedicated to building quality new homes at an affordable price. Maronda Homes is continuously striving to improve the home building process by modernizing floor plans and evolving homes designs. A new home is only an appointment away.