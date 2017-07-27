Low Country Village, a 140,000 square-foot power center in Bluffton SC, sold for $22.075 Million “The buyer chose this asset because of its barriers to entry and strong historical performance.The short-term maturities will also allow them to increase value as below-market rents roll.”

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™ has arranged the $22.075 million sale of Low Country Village, a 140,000-square-foot power center located in Bluffton, SC. Scott Henard, SVP and Regional Director of Shopping Centers for Matthews™, led the transaction on behalf of the seller, Real Properties of America Inc (RPAI), and sold to an undisclosed private California buyer.

“This was a unique assignment in that 89% of the income was being generated by the 5 national boxes that all had near-term expirations of 3 ½ years or less and we were able to generate a lot of interest and aggressive pricing”, says Henard. “The buyer chose this asset because of its barriers to entry and strong historical performance. The short-term maturities will also allow them to increase value as below-market rents roll.”

Located just outside the world-class travel destination of Hilton Head, this “Class A” power center was 100% occupied at the time of sale by fourteen tenants, including Ross Dress for Less, Michaels, Cost Plus World Market, Big Lots and Pier 1 Imports. The property was built in 2001 and is uniquely positioned between two Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

