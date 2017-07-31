Kukahiko Estate Ceremony Area This is an intimate, quiet and private venue unlike any other, and we are proud to be able to offer it to our couples.

Your Aloha Wedding Company, a Maui-based local wedding coordinating business, is proud to announce its new, exclusive access to private venue Kukahiko Estate. Nestled on the shores of Makena, South Maui, Kukahiko Estate is allowed access by only a few wedding coordinators in the country. Featuring a beautiful villa, tropical landscaped oceanfront lawn, dramatic lava rock outcroppings and amazing views of the sunset, Kukahiko Estate is ideal for couples looking for an intimate wedding celebration with their closest family and friends.

Kara Byrne, owner and coordinator of Your Aloha Wedding Company, a Maui wedding planner, says, “Kukahiko Estate has a gorgeous setting where you get a mix of tropical vegetation, ocean and lava rock, all which are incredibly dramatic for sunset photos. This is an intimate, quiet and private venue unlike any other, and we are proud to be able to offer it to our couples.”

Kukahiko Estate is owned by a family with native Hawaiian genealogy, and there are more than 200 family members scattered across the island. “Nobody actually lives inside the house, but when the family wants to hold a party, they’ll use the space. It’s a very special and historical location that we feel is perfect for a wedding setting,” says Byrne.

Byrne and her staff at Your Aloha Wedding Company specializes in private estate weddings, but also offer wedding coordination services on Maui’s beautiful beaches and resorts. They coordinate every detail involved in a wedding, including décor, catering and music, and have worked with weddings small and large – from 2 to 1,000.

Your Aloha Wedding Company has won multiple awards, including the Wedding Wire Couples Award in 2015 and 2014, and the Wedding Wire Bride’s Choice Awards 2012 and 2013, and has been featured on Bride Magazine, The Knot, Style Me Pretty and much more.

Thanks to Byrne’s 14 years of experience as a wedding coordinator, Your Aloha Wedding Company has a strong relationship with many wedding vendors in the industry, giving couples only the best people to work with on their big day. “We put ourselves into our couples shoes, making sure that we are always responsive and paying attention to every detail, so they don’t have to worry about anything,” says Byrne. “I love being able to meet different couples from all over the world – I believe that no two weddings are ever alike and each celebration is special.”

For more information about Your Aloha Wedding Company and the private venue Kukahiko Estate, visit http://www.youralohawedding.com or call 808-283-3022.