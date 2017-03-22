Offered in the Nike Camp network are baseball, basketball, golf, soccer, tennis and volleyball programs. Also available are the Contact Football Camp sessions. One, two and three week options, as well as overnight and day camps are available for all sports running July 7-July 21, 2017.

MB Sports Camps guarantee their campers the best summer experience. At camp, campers play their designated sport during the day and at night have the opportunity to participate in a variety of fun evening activities. Staff is comprised of coaching professionals from all over the world allowing campers to learn the most up to date training techniques.

“We are excited to be at JWU. Not only are JWU’s facilities prestigious, but its close proximity to Miami makes it perfect for MB Sports Camps,” states Mehdi Belhassan, founder and director of MB Sports Camps. “Our staff creates the optimal sports environment for young athletes of all levels to improve their skills and most importantly have fun.”

Campers, parents, and coaches interested in the 2017 Sports Camps at Johnson & Wales University this summer can visit http://www.ussportscamps.com or call 1-800-645-3226.

About US Sports Camps, Inc.

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America’s largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. Over 80,000 kids attended a US Sports Camps program in 2016. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.