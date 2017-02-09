Nene Musik Signs Internet Sensation Michael Constantino

“Michael Constantino is a Superstar. He is hard working, energetic and charismatic. He is a great addition to the Nene Musik roster,” says Ruben Dario Martinez (CEO of Nene Musik).

Singer, Songwriter and Performer Michael Constantino recently created a mashup video shot at Kiss 108 studios comprised of major hit songs from the last fifteen years. The mashup went globally viral in less than 24 hours. The Result: Over 100 million views via Facebook and Youtube. In just two months after launching the video, Michael gained over a million followers on all social media platforms.

Michael has performed at over 200 music venues domestically and internationally. His ability to entertain crowds of all ages and demographics is something special to watch.

2000-2016 Mashup

https://youtu.be/-ZNlMHrG0MI

Current Stats:



Top 10 on the global Spotify charts in 5 different countries

Over 7 Million Spotify streams

Over 11 Million Youtube views

Over 100,000 Youtube subscribers

Online features from some of the biggest publications in the world including UNILAD, Cover Nation, Viral Thread, Muzepit and many more.

Nene Musik is currently working on an International Tour, Licensing and Product Endorsements.

About Nene Musik Productions, Llc.:

Nene Musik Productions, Llc. (http://www.nenemusik.com) was established in 1989. Today, It is a boutique Artist Management and Consulting Agency that services Recording Artists, International DJ's and Celebrities. Dennis Rodman, Cascada, Frank Reyes, Tegan Marie and the production team Tune~Adik's are just of few on Nene Musik's client roster. Nene Musik's experience and commitment to excellence have earned them the reputation as one of the best Artist Management / Consulting companies in the World.

For Interviews contact: 1.772.882.7029 or promo(at)nenemusik(dot)com