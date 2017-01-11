Meals on Wheels provides our seniors with much more than nutrition; members enjoy friendly visits, regular safety checks, and the ability to live out their golden years at home with complete peace of mind

Kessler Insurance Group, an Ohio-based firm that provides insurance and financial planning services to families and business owners in and around the greater Cleveland region, is embarking on a charity effort to raise local support and funds for the Meals on Wheels organization.

The Meals on Wheels organization works to provide personal attention and balanced, healthy meals to seniors in communities across the nation. Services are designed for seniors that cannot shop or prepare meals safely for themselves, allowing these residents to maintain their independence and dignity while avoiding the health risks associated with improper nutrition.

“Meals on Wheels provides our seniors with much more than nutrition; members enjoy friendly visits, regular safety checks, and the ability to live out their golden years at home with complete peace of mind,” says Karl Kessler, founder and executive director of Kessler Insurance Group.

Working in tandem with his professional staff, Kessler is mobilizing an online effort to help gather publicity for the local chapter of Meals on Wheels by connecting with local families and civic leaders over social media and email. The Kessler team will also be producing a full length feature story on the charity event for publication in the agency’s online magazine “Our Hometown”: http://kesslerinsurancegroup.com/magazines/.

The Meals on Wheels organization is only the first of many charitable causes in the Cleveland region scheduled to receive assistance from Kessler and his team. Kessler Insurance Group is one of the newest affiliates of the nationwide “Agents of Change” charity support initiative, and the team will be working with a new local nonprofit every other month.

Readers that would like to know more about the charity event to support the Meals on Wheels organization in the Cleveland area are personally invited by the Kessler team to visit the following page and take part in the event: http://kesslerinsurancegroup.com/causes/2069/. Future charitable efforts undertaken by the Kessler Insurance Group will be detailed on the firm’s permanent Community Causes roster, located here: http://kesslerinsurancegroup.com/community/.

