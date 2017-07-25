AViCAD is complete CAD Software with a focus on Plant & Piping. For many it also serves as an AutoCAD® alternative. We’re really turning up the heat this year with even faster processing and many new AutoCAD®-Like features for AViCAD.

AViCAD 2018 delivers major improvements and includes many new features.

A new In-place text editor has been added in the new version. This allows text to modified similar to a word processor editor. In the new AViCAD 2018 interface users will find an upgrade Ribbon along with new controls for Toolbar locking.

Contextual Ribbons have also been added to allow certain commands auto activate related tools in a tab automatically. Existing functionality has been improved with a new Workspace management, added fading controls for XREF, REFEDIT and LAYERS and more.

Other new features in AViCAD 2018 include:



Reliable Viewport editing using VPMAX

Updated GUI, Toolbars and Workspaces

Superhatch - using blocks, images and more

Default Layers for Dimensions and Hatch Patterns

Added Isolate and Hide entities tool

Fade control for XREF's and locked layers

Cloud import file types available

Import and export various file types

Import ESRI Shape files (.shp file type)

AViCAD’s built-in Engineering and Architectural modules have also been updated and include many speed improvements and bug fixes.

In AViCAD 2018, users can now snap to UNDERLAY entities and import Microstation file formats including .DGNLIB,.RDL, and.CEL.

Additional improvements have been made to MTEXT, REFEDIT, RENAMEandARRAY commands. New commands like VPMIN, TEXTFRONT and many new system variables such as DIMLAYER, HPLAYER, CACHEFILES and HPTRASPARENCY have also been added.

Victor Abela, owner of AViCAD.com, comments: “Since 2011 we’ve been committed to offering a very reliable CAD application at a fraction of the price found elsewhere. That combined with our complimentary Mech-Q engineering software, makes AViCAD the best choice for many engineering firms and fabrication shops worldwide.”

AViCAD consists of 2D & 3D CAD software (which is AutoCAD®-compatible) plus Mech-Q, a set of engineering tools which contains Mechanical, Piping, HVAC and Structural design.

Victor continues “We’re really turning up the heat this year with even faster processing and many new AutoCAD®-Like features for AViCAD.”

AViCAD.com invites to download a 30-day fully functional trial version of AViCAD 2018Professional at http://www.avicad.com/download

For a brochure please visit http://www.avicad.com/brochure.

About AViCAD

AViCAD offers a comprehensive CAD Software and Engineering package for professionals. Their clients are involved in commercial, food & beverage, petrochemical, biotechnology, heavy industry, shipbuilding, mining, military, pharmaceutical, pulp & paper, energy generation and other related markets.