MechSoft, one of the fastest growing technology companies in EMEA Region and provider of digitization solutions, today, announced a new partnership with New Relic to present all products from the New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform in Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Quatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman.

Digitization is everywhere and companies are taking journey from Traditional Business to software defined Digital Business. In order to satisfy end users for using digital solutions, it is needed to find the bottlenecks in the systems before users complain. Thus, to make users happy while using digitized systems, it is needed to get benefit from a Digital Performance Monitoring and Management Solution like New Relic.

“We had been partnering with another APM solution in the market for 5 years and due to the acquisition of the company by a big vendor and change in company’s mission and vision, we decided to make a fresh change and then meet with New Relic. In our first meeting, we obviously saw that we are very well coinciding with New Relic in mission, vision, strategy and future plans. We also see their enthusiasm in creating a great partnership together and have started this partnership with very big amibition.“ said Gökhan Erdoğdu, Managing Partner at MechSoft.

“New Relic is proud to collaborate with leaders like MechSoft to bring the power of digital intelligence to its customers,” said Robson Grieve, CMO and head of alliances, New Relic. “This relationship underlines New Relic’s commitment to helping organizations going through digital transformation to get visibility and drive digital business performance.”

About MechSoft

MechSoft is a well-known digitization company in Turkey and for 3 years, selected as one of the fastest growing technology companies in EMEA region by Deloitte. MechSoft has a team of passionate people whose goal is to make their customers work digitally and more efficiently. Learn more at http://www.mechsoft.com.tr.