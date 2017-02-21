Unforeseeable injuries are a part of life, and when tragedy affects us or our family, we should all be able to look to our local community for assistance

The Morales Agency, an Olympia-area firm that provides insurance services and financial planning assistance to residential and commercial clients in the greater Olympia and Seattle regions, is launching a regional charity event to raise support for Dalton, a local man facing critical injuries after a skiing accident.

During a skiing excursion with his wife, Brandy, Dalton dove out of the way to avoid hitting a child that had darted in front of him. The injuries that resulted from his quick sacrifice included a concussion, a fractured skull, and a compromised carotid artery. With Dalton hospitalized the couple has no income, and the medical expenses are mounting quickly.

“Unforeseeable injuries are a part of life, and when tragedy affects us or our family, we should all be able to look to our local community for assistance,” says Darlene Morales, owner and executive manager of the Morales Agency.

Morales and her team are generating support and raising awareness of Dalton’s cause by generating exposure over local social media channels and connecting with regional community leaders over an email update system. Additional exposure is planned in the form of a feature story scheduled for release in an upcoming edition of “Our Hometown,” a monthly local interest webzine hosted by the Morales Agency: http://themoralesagencywa.com/magazines/.

Late last year, the Morales Agency became one of newest affiliates of the national charity assistance initiative “Agents of Change.” As part of this ongoing membership, Morales and her team have committed to working on behalf of a new Olympia area charitable cause every sixty days.

All those who want to find out more about the charity event to assist Dalton during his time of need are personally invited by the Morales Agency to pitch in and help further the cause by following this link: http://themoralesagencywa.com/causes/lets-lift-dalton-recovers/. Future charity drives and events hosted by the Morales Agency will be detailed on the firm’s Community Causes page: http://themoralesagencywa.com/community/.

About The Morales Agency

As a Personal Finance Representative in Olympia, agency owner Darlene Morales knows many local families. Her knowledge and understanding of the people in her community ensures that clients of the Morales Agency are provided with an outstanding level of service. Darlene and her team look forward to helping families protect the things that are most important - family, home, car and more. The Morales Agency also offers clients a preparation strategy for achieving their financial goals. To contact an expert at the Morales Agency, visit http://themoralesagencywa.com/ or call (360) 352-2329.