Top Medspa in Phoenix/Tempe (602) 586-1598 Live Skin is now offering three specials for facial treatments that help clients both look and feel younger!

Live Skin Health and Rejuvenation Center in Tempe, AZ is now offering several new facial treatment specials. The offers are great for Valentine's Day and are applicable through March 2017. Call (602) 586-1598 for more information and scheduling, and visit http://liveskinaz.com.

As a top Medspa in Phoenix metro area, Live Skin offers excellent facial treatments that help erase years of appearance for clients. The first special is for an Advanced Hydrafacial and Dermaplaning for only $200 (normally $290). The Hydrafacial procedure exfoliates, cleans, hydrates, and extracts the skin. In addition, this treatment offers improvement in hyperpigmentation and brown spots and reduction in under-eye puffiness. What’s more, the HydraFacial refines skin tone and texture, contributing to a youthful appearance.

The second special is for an Oxy-Trio facial and Dermaplaning procedure for only $200 (normally $300). There are many benefits of dermaplaning, which include:



Helps clients with rough, dry skin.

Corrects superficial hyperpigmentation (dark areas).

Treats mild acne scarring.

Removes wrinkles and fine lines.

Creates a smooth, refined, glowing appearance.

Rids the face of excessive fine hairs that accumulate oil and dirt.

Allows chemical peels and laser treatments to work better.

The third special being offered is for a package of three customized facials for only $200 (valued at $300). The facials are medical grade and are used to hydrate, nourish, and strengthen the skin. The treatments help clients feel and look significantly younger.

To take advantage of any of the available specials at Live Skin, call (602) 586-1598.