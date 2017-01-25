The Ovatools Andrology & Embryology Training Institute will complement academic and theoretical knowledge with the best technical, hands-on training available today through concise, one-week training modules.

As leaders in fertility practice solutions and IVF laboratory design and management, MedTech For Solutions (“MedTech”) has launched a new Institute to provide world-class Andrology & Embryology training. The Ovatools Andrology & Embryology Training Institute will offer training modules designed to enhance critical laboratory skills in a highly focused and supervised learning environment.

Current trends indicate that many laboratory directors and embryologists are retiring in the next decade, adding to a rising number of U.S laboratories that are already consistently short staffed. Additionally, many new U.S. ART laboratory staff members are college graduates with little to no scientific or clinical medicine experience. This lack of technical experience and skills translates in to on-the-job training that is both expensive for employers and detracts from overall patient care.

MedTech has recognized this industry concern and developed the Ovatools Andrology & Embryology Training Institute to meet the growing needs of IVF laboratories across the country. “Our goal is to provide Andrology & Embryology training to existing and aspiring laboratorians, with the goal of closing the skills gap in a growing area of need for the ART community,” explained Dr. Kathleen A. Miller D.H.Sc., Vice President of Laboratory Services of MedTech. “The Ovatools Andrology & Embryology Training Institute will complement academic and theoretical knowledge with the best technical, hands-on training available today through concise, one-week training modules.”

The Institute curriculum will be organized around the following five core training modules:

● Andrology

● Basic Embryology

● ICSI & Assisted Hatching

● Oocyte & Embryo Biopsy

● Vitrification

The Institute is designed to meet the needs of three group of professionals; existing ART professionals seeking to enhance technical laboratory skills, IVF laboratory managers seeking opportunities to train laboratory staff, and individuals from other disciplines interested in exploring a new career in ART industry.

Please click here for further information on the April 24, 2017 training session. The Institute will offer five, one-week modules in its initial training session. Attendees may only choose one module per session, with the opportunity to be notified about future sessions to continue to develop technical skills in other modules.

The Institute is ideally situated for both domestic and international travel, just 12 minutes from Fort Lauderdale International Airport, and steps from local hotels. To register for a training module visit medtech4solutions.com/ovatools-registration, or contact Info(at)medtech4solutions(dot)com for more information.

About MedTech for Solutions

MedTech For Solutions offers a full range of services to specialty medical practices, with emphasis on ART/IVF practices and laboratories. MedTech's Laboratory Solutions division is dedicated to working with practices in the building of new laboratories and the improvement of clinical outcomes of existing facilities by establishing and implementing state-of-the-art embryology practices and optimizing ART/IVF laboratory operations. MedTech's Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) provides practices significant savings for all medical, pharmacy, laboratory, capital equipment and office purchasing needs. Additionally, MedTech offers practice development, recruitment and risk management services. For more information, visit http://www.medtech4solutions.com.