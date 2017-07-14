Megalytic Announces Support for Scandinavian and Finnish Languages

Select the Language for Your Report Digital Agencies in Scandinavia want to send their clients in Oslo reports in Norwegian (Bokmål), their clients in Copenhagen need reports in Danish (Dansk), and their clients in Helsinki prefer Finnish (Suomi) reports. Past News Releases RSS Megalytic Announces Support for...

Megalytic, the leader in report automation for digital marketers, announced today that their product now publishes digital marketing reports in 4 new languages. Responding to customer demand from Scandinavia, Megalytic now provides translations of chart titles, column headings, axis labeling, date ranges, metric names, etc. in the following languages:



Danish

Swedish

Norwegian

Finnish

Megalytic users can set a default language for their reporting and override that default for individual reports. So, a Digital Agency in Denmark may set their default language to Dansk (Danish), but if they are creating a report for a client in Sweden, they could select Svenska (Swedish) for that client’s report.

Users also have the ability to override individual translations within a report. For example, in Suomi (Finnish), Megalytic translates “Bounce Rate” as “Kimmokemäärä”, but if the English term is preferred in a particular chart or table, users can override the translation and manually enter “Bounce Rate” in one place, while the rest of the report remains in Suomi.

“Megalytic reports connect marketers with their audience. In order to reach that audience most effectively, we need to communicate in their preferred language,” said Mark Hansen, CEO of Megalytic. “We have customers all over the world who have been asking for multiple languages. Digital Agencies in Scandinavia want to send their clients in Oslo reports in Norwegian (Bokmål), their clients in Copenhagen need reports in Danish (Dansk), and their clients in Helsinki prefer Finnish (Suomi) reports.”

In Megalytic, you can now create a single template and use it to create reports in multiple different languages.

For those interested in learning more, Megalytic offers a free 14-day trial and multiple payment plans to fit various needs and budgets.

