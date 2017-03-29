Top Residential Property Management Company On behalf of our extraordinary team, we are excited to rank among the very best in New Jersey and appreciate the confidence and trust placed in our company by thousands of homeowners.

mem property management, a top-rated New Jersey property management company, recently was named a Top Residential Property Management Company by NJBIZ, New Jersey's leading business journal.

NJBIZ produces a weekly print edition, as well as 24/7 business news coverage through its NJBIZ.com website and multiple daily e-newsletters. It is owned by BridgeTower Media, a leading provider of business-to-business information, research and marketing solutions.

For over twenty-five years, mem property management has been providing New Jersey’s top associations and residential communities with a range of services including: vendor management and contractor supervision; building inspections and maintenance needs analysis; financial management and association budget preparation and review; and day to day management and oversight.

Through a series of strategic acquisitions and attracting many of the most experienced property management professionals in the region, mem property management has become one of the fastest growing private companies in the country recognized in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, while retaining the personalized touch and customized, hands-on approach that has contributed to its success serving multi-family properties in New Jersey.

In 2013, mem property management was invited to join the Better Business Bureau (BBB) as an Accredited Business, and has maintained an A+ rating for its proven record of trustworthiness, ethics and commitment to outstanding client service.

“We are very proud to be awarded Top Residential Property Management Company by NJBIZ,” says Martin Laderman, founder and CEO of mem property management. “In today’s world, it is important our clients know how seriously we take our commitment to excellence in property management. On behalf of our extraordinary team, we are excited to rank among the very best in New Jersey and appreciate the confidence and trust placed in our company by thousands of homeowners across the state.”

About mem property management

mem property management is a privately held NJ property management company that was founded by Martin Laderman with the vision to increase property value through solid, experienced management. Since that time the company has expanded to manage dozens of properties from its New York border to the New Jersey Shore.

mem property management is privileged to serve some of the finest communities throughout New Jersey including many of the major developers and builders as well as communities as diverse as small ocean-front condominiums to large master-planned communities with several hundred homes to age-restricted retirement communities.

To learn more about mem property management corporation, please visit http://www.memproperty.com/ or call (201) 798­1080.