The MemberWise Network is pleased to announce the launch of a new free online community for membership and association professionals – MemberWise Connect

http://connect.memberwise.org.uk

MemberWise Connect will enable 4,000+ association and membership professionals to connect, share best practice, network with peers and solve challenges in a secure and private environment.

MemberWise Network Chair, Richard Gott, commented:

‘The time is right for the association sector to have its own online community where we can all connect and share. LinkedIn Groups seem are ‘dying a death’ based on the recent changes to online functionality and other private forums simply do not deliver the level of online sophistication and functionality associations need/expect. Today we change that with MemberWise Connect. I hope the sector welcomes this great new development.’

MemberWise Connect is delivered by the MemberWise Network’s Official Online Community Partner, Higher Logic, who host online communities for high profile international membership organisations and associations including the American Society of Association Professionals (ASAE).

Higher Logic President, Andy Steggles, commented:

‘We are excited about working with MemberWise to deliver a much needed online community in the UK/EU. We’ve been working in collaboration with network over the past year and are now pleased to launch in the United Kingdom.’

MemberWise Connect features a dedicated online community, jobs feed, guest blog and members can personalise their online professional profiles and message other members via secure online messaging.

Visit MemberWise Connect today and connect with 4,000+ membership and association professionals –

Notes:

About the MemberWise Network- The MemberWise Network is a professional network of over 4,000 professionals (working at all career stages) within leading membership organisations and associations across the UK/EU. The network provides best practice information/advice on a range of member focused topic areas including membership, marketing, communications, public/member relations and digital. Network resources include a dedicated website, video channel, blog, Member Engagement Hub, Recognised Supplier programme, and popular programme of national conferences and events. Learn more at http://www.memberwise.org.uk

About Higher Logic - Higher Logic is an industry leader in cloud-based community platforms, and was recognized as a Leader in IDC’s inaugural MarketScape: Worldwide Online Communities 2016 Vendor Assessment. Organisations use Higher Logic to bring people all together, by giving their community a home where they can interact, share ideas, answer questions and stay connected. Our goal is to help your organisation with deeper engagement and meaningful interactions for your members, customers and prospects. Everything we do – the tools and features in our software, our services, partnerships, best practices – drives our ultimate goal of making your organisation successful. For more information contact Mark John Cartmell via email at mcartmell(at)higherlogic(dot)com. Learn more at http://www.higherlogic.com