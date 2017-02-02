Prestige Memorials Celebrates 51 Years of Serving Northern New Jersey

We are a family owned and operated manufacturer with a half-century of skills and experience serving all faiths and cultural backgrounds.

Prestige Memorials is celebrating its 51st year of service as a quality monument maker in 2017. The headstone and monuments crafter is proud to have served clients throughout northern New Jersey with the strictest professional standards over the last half century.

Unlike funeral homes and other monument vendors that outsource their engraving and manufacturing, Prestige Memorials eliminates the middleman to keep prices low and customize each stone to the customer's specific desires.

"We are a family owned and operated manufacturer with a half-century of skills and experience serving all faiths and cultural backgrounds," said owner Paul Saracino Jr. "From the beginning, our family's goal has been to help you celebrate and memorialize the life of your loved one at a competitive price, without cutting any corners."

With its in-house design and manufacturing, this headstone maker's goal is to streamline the purchasing and installation process for the customer by handling every facet of the project from start to finish. All costs are included in the original pricing.

A Prestige representative will bring design books and stone samples to a customer's home for review by family and friends, free of charge.

A scaled, computer-designed picture of the headstone or monument is provided for approval before work begins, and designs can be emailed to family and friends elsewhere.

While many New Jersey and New York cemeteries regulate the placement and design of headstones and monuments, Prestige coordinates all the paperwork, scheduling, and installation of its products to meet all cemetery guidelines.

Since most cemeteries require the customer to utilize an experienced installer, and will not accept a delivered memorial, Prestige ensures that one of its experts handles the installation to avoid any damage by a third party.

For more information on Prestige Memorial's headstone and monument selection, production, and installation, visit http://www.prestigememorialsnj.com or call 201-997-8087. Prestige Memorials is located at 470 Belleville Turnpike Suite B, North Arlington, NJ 07031

