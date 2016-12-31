Nead, LLC Expands Flexible M&A Internship Program for 2017

Nead, LLC –a unique M&A advisory firm—announces the expansion of the company’s merger and acquisition advisory internship program for 2017. The expanded program will offer unique and high quality internships for finance and accounting undergraduate and graduate students on a nationwide basis, allowing active students to gain exposure to several different interesting areas of corporate finance across the middle market. The internship program at Nead, LLC is being expanded in several different ways. First, the number of available internships is being greatly expanded to up to 100 interns from the current threshold of 30. Second, the firm is greatly expanding its training tools and documentation for everything from business valuations to pitchbook creation for corporate clients. Lastly, the company has added expanded Associated and Director-level assistants to help in training interns as trainings for full-time positions inside and outside the company.

As the total number of interns has expended, the company has also expanded its training and human capital ability to help manage the internship teams as they interact with active buy and sell-side M&A mandates. In doing so, Nead & Co. Associates, Analysts and Directors have prepared extensive documentation on internal processes to help streamline standard operating procedures for managing larger numbers of interns.

Some of the expanded operating documentation the company has added in recent months includes documentation on performing specific types of business valuations, including market multiples and discounted cash flow analysis, in assisting company owners in knowing what their business is worth prior to a complete M&A exit. In addition, the company has gathered extensive pitchbook information as well, to give interns the ability to streamline intern training on creating decks for all types of investment banking and M&A transactions.

“We are excited at the prospects of expanding our internship program for the coming year,” says Jon Castano of Nead & Co. “We continue to have great experiences with some of the best and brightest financial interns from some high-quality schools,” he says. “As we continue to grow our program, we hope to provide meaningful experiences for our interns so as to prepare them for full-time opportunities either at the firm or elsewhere.”

About Nead & Co.

Nead, LLC is a middle-market advisory firm combining M&A, capital formation and financial technology for firms with revenue less than $100M a year. The company has worked across multiple industries including software & technology, oil & gas, healthcare & medicine, real estate, financial services, business services and consumer goods. The firm has an expanded network of finance, accounting and technology professionals assisting companies with their capital transaction needs.