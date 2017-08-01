MessageStream Cloud Marketplace reaches 200,000 Microsoft CSP Licences

By reaching the milestone in less than 3 years, Giacom's leading position within the CSP market has been solidified.

Since becoming a Microsoft 2-Tier Cloud Solution Provider in early 2015, Giacom have established themselves as one of the world’s largest CSP providers. By reaching the milestone in less than 3 years, their leading position within the Cloud Solution Provider market has been solidified.

Mike Wardell, Managing Director at Giacom, said: “We are delighted to reach such a significant figure so soon after becoming a Microsoft 2-Tier Cloud Solution Provider. With more and more businesses adopting cloud services, it’s an excellent time for IT support companies to benefit from the growth of the cloud. By accessing our wholesale rates for reseller specific cloud services, partners can build long-term revenue for years to come.”

The 2-Tier CSP status has also positioned Giacom in a strong financial position with revenue in 2016 reaching £6.6m. That figure is expected to more than double this financial year to more than £13m, having been strengthened from the backing of leading midmarket private equity investor LDC, part of the Lloyds Banking Group, in May last year.

As one of the largest and fastest-growing Microsoft 2-Tier CSP distributors, Giacom delivers its services to more than 4,000 partners across the UK. Between 70 and 100 IT resellers join the Cloud Marketplace each month, who in-turn resell a range of cloud services – such as Signature Hosted Exchange, Office 365 and Bitdefender – to their own clients.