Mestel & Company, a leading national attorney placement and strategic consulting firm established in 1987, announces the placement of Michael Wall at the Boston office of Foley & Lardner LLP. Michael joins the firm’s Sports Industry Team as Of Counsel. Mary Rosenfeld D’Eramo, Esq., National Executive Managing Director at Mestel & Company’s Boston’s office, led the search.

“Michael is an exceptionally talented attorney with unique expertise and we are ecstatic to have collaborated with Foley to bring him onboard,” said Joan Davison, President and CEO of Mestel & Company, a company of HCMC Legal, Inc. “His extensive experience in sports-related legal matters will make Foley’s practice even stronger and allow them to better serve their clients. This successful placement is a testament of our company’s 30-year track record of developing the careers of attorneys, building best in class legal teams, and facilitating law firm mergers.”

Michael has extensive experience in the practice of sports and entertainment law, including M&A, litigation strategy, regulatory compliance and consumer brand management. Prior to joining Foley, he was executive vice president, general counsel, and corporate secretary at Performance Sports Group Ltd., a designer and manufacturer of sports equipment and apparel under the Bauer, Easton and Cascade/Maverik brands. He oversaw the company’s initial public offerings on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. In addition, he coordinated the adoption and implementation of a corporate governance program under U.S. and Canadian securities law, supervised eight business acquisitions, and managed an IP portfolio of over 800 patents. Michael helped the Performance Sports Group Ltd. grow into a $600 million-plus multi-sports company. His previous experience includes working at Delaware North Companies as Chief Legal Officer for the Boston Bruins NHL franchise, the TD Garden and its concessionaires, the Xfinity Center and Boston University’s Agganis Arena. Michael is also a member of the board of directors for Good Sports Inc. and the advisory board for the Boston Bruins Charitable Foundation, Inc.

“Michael is well acquainted with the legal challenges facing sports-related entities, whether it’s negotiating and securing sponsorship and similar agreements for professional teams or assisting equipment and apparel manufacturers with their business strategies and compliance programs,” said Mary K. Braza, co-chair of Foley’s Sports Industry Team.

“We’re thrilled to welcome a professional of Michael’s caliber to our firm,” said Boston Managing Partner Susan Pravda. “With his broad network of contacts in the sports and entertainment industries, as well as his experience with complex legal matters for privately and publicly-held sports organizations, our clients will benefit greatly from the expertise and knowledge Michael brings to our team.”

