Join Mettler Toledo at interpack 2017

At interpack 2017, held in Düsseldorf, Germany from 4-10 May, Mettler Toledo will demonstrate how concentrating on protection, productivity and quality can help food and pharmaceutical manufacturers improve processes and increase competitiveness in their markets.

An extensive range of solutions – from x-ray and checkweighing to vision inspection and metal detection – will be on display, as well as new software packages, designed to make integration and data management as easy as possible for customers with rigorous production schedules.

Mettler Toledo's stand (B55 in Hall 11) will include four operational lines – one for pharmaceuticals, one for general food, one for dry food and one for wet food.

Visitors will get to experience the following developments:



Metal Detection Systems: Technology breakthroughs that optimize performance testing processes, deliver up to 20% better detection sensitivity in dry applications, and allow users to remotely access and control multiple metal detectors via networked laptops, tablets and mobile phones.

X-ray Systems: A range of systems, including a brand-new glass inspection machine that offers complete inspection of glass jars, including accurate fill level and vacuum checks.

Checkweighing Systems: An advanced checkweighing and marking system designed for serialization in the pharma industry, alongside two new systems which offer a performance increase of 30%.

Vision Inspection Systems: New systems that cover top and bottom inspection, 360-degree inspection and that feature smart camera options. The latest aggregation and serialization solutions will also be on display, designed to aid regulatory compliance.

About METTLER TOLEDO

METTLER TOLEDO is a leading global supplier of precision instruments and services. The company has strong leadership positions in a wide variety of market sectors and holds global number-one market positions in many of them. Specifically, METTLER TOLEDO is the largest provider of weighing and analytical instruments for use in laboratory and in-line measurement in demanding production processes of industrial and food retailing applications.

The Product Inspection Division of METTLER TOLEDO is a leader in the field of automated inspection technology. The Division incorporates the Safeline Metal Detection and X-ray Inspection, Garvens and Hi-Speed Checkweighing and the CI Vision and PCE Track & Trace brands. The solutions provided by the business increase process efficiency for manufacturers while supporting compliance with industry standards and regulations. Systems also deliver improved product quality which helps to protect the welfare of consumers and reputation of manufacturers.

For general information on Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection, visit: http://www.mt.com/pi