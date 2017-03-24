Telx Web Announces Amazing New Website Support Programs

Why pay thousands of dollars a month for mediocre coverage? Get affordable yearly support from our in-house technical support and creative professionals.

Unlike most website services, Telx Web does not outsource work to other countries – all services are performed in-house in Miami, ensuring quality assurance and excellence for customers.

Telx Web’s Website Support Programs offer an incredible deal: full-service technical and website services from $99 to $199 a month, depending upon the package.

“We are excited to deliver website services at the fraction of the cost of most companies,” said Avi Vaknin, CEO of Telx Web. “Why pay thousands of dollars a month for mediocre coverage? Get affordable yearly support from our in-house technical support and creative professionals.”

The Website Support Programs are available in two packages: The Standard Support Package, and the Professional Support Package. The Standard Support Package is designed for companies looking for reliable website troubleshooting and live customer service support. It is priced affordably at $99 a month, and includes services such as website customization and security monitoring.

The Professional Support Package offers unlimited website hosting, design and programming, and is ideal for mid to large companies that require consistent support, website security, and priority scheduling for website services. The Professional Support Package is priced at $199 per month, a great price considering the unlimited design and programming offered to users.

“Too many companies overcharge for support plans, and under deliver on services. We at Telx Web have full-time support and development teams for dedicated customer service support – we respond to our customers quickly and efficiently,” remarked Vaknin.

ABOUT TELX WEB:

Telx Web has an expert, in-house web development team. Every member of the team is fully trained ant come from a variety of backgrounds including: IT consultancy, graphic design and web development. They are able to answer any question related to web development, and are on hand to discuss options at every stage of the website support. Our designers and developers strive to find the perfect balance between website functionality and design as to fully maximize a company’s ROI. Click here to see why we are the most sought after web design company in Miami.