Our latest post pokes a little fun at our industry, and ourselves, in the sense that every company claims to be the 'best' glass repair company even though this is philosophically not possible.

June 16, 2017 - Miami, FL

Express Glass (http://www.expressglassfl.com), Miami’s favorite sliding glass door repair and replacement service, is proud to announce a new, humorous blog post on selecting the best glass repair company in Miami-Dade county. The tongue-in-cheek blog post focuses on what it truly means to be the "best" glass repair company in a very competitive and crowded marketplace.

“We take our glass repair services very seriously,” announced Yaniet Santos, general manager at Express Glass. "But as for our blog, we use it in a humorous way to share insights and tips with Miami residents. Our latest post pokes a little fun at our industry, and ourselves, in the sense that every company claims to be the 'best' glass repair company even though this is philosophically not possible.”

To view the blog post on residential glass repair services in Miami and the reality of what the 'best' means, visit http://www.expressglassfl.com/blog/residential-glass-repair-2/1-miami-residential-glass-repair-go-us/. Among the more serious reasons is that Express Glass & Board Up is available 24/7 365 for emergency glass repairs, including for both businesses and residential customers. No other company can match that level of service, and no other company can match the company's commitment to using its blog and social media networks to not only be the best glass repair service in Miami but the one with the liveliest and funniest blog, too.

To view the blog post on glass repair in Miami visit the website link listed above. To learn more about sliding door repair visit http://www.expressglassfl.com/sliding-door-repair/. Interested journalists and bloggers can reach out to the company for interview opportunities, whether for serious issues like home or business glass repair or for more humorous issues such as how to use a blog in today's Internet economy.

Glass Repair in Miami, Florida: Being the Best is No Joke

Many consumers are confused when they search for glass repair services in Miami-Dade county. There seem to be so many choices. However, a little research will reveal that many competitors are huge, national chains with little to no commitment to the local Miami economy. Some are no more than "lead generation" services that aren't real businesses at all, but rather just virtual storefronts. And few are like Express Glass & Board Up, a company that combines a real commitment to being a local business with a virtual commitment to being the best glass repair company when it comes to the use of online media such as blogs and social media networks like Facebook, Twitter, and Google+. The latest tongue-in-cheek blog post about being the best repair company is yet another item of evidence that Express Glass is conceptually head and shoulders above its duller and less efficient competitors in the glass marketplace.

About Express Glass Repair and Board Up

Express Glass and Board Up Service Inc. is a family owned and operated glass repair business with more than 20 years of experience. Their professional technicians and the large variety of inventory make Express Glass the top glass repair service. If customers are looking for Miami sliding glass door repair or Ft. Lauderdale glass repair as well as glass repair in West Palm Beach, please reach out to the company for a free estimate. If customers need a 24/7 Sliding Glass Door repair service in Miami or Boca Raton or Miramar, technicians are standing by. The company specializes in sliding glass door repair and window glass repair; technicians will handle any glass replacement situation efficiently. Home or business glass repair is the company's main priority.

Express Glass Repair and Board up

http://www.expressglassfl.com/