VanDam & Krusinga Building & Restoration Marks Key Anniversary

VanDam & Krusinga Building & Restoration this year celebrates 55 years in business serving Grand Rapids and the surrounding region. The company was opened in 1962 by two local tradesmen who realized the need for a structural restoration service following natural or manmade disasters. It has since grown to provide reliable evaluation and repair estimates to insurance adjusters so owners can quickly rebuild.

The company today makes use of its 55 years of experience taking care of clients’ homes and businesses after a property damage event. They can provide nearly all building trade services including demolition, debris removal, electrical, plumbing, roofing and carpentry, among others. Attaining a prompt return to normalcy following a disaster is a company hallmark.

"We love serving the west Michigan area as there is a real need for a restoration business that can handle all aspects of a property damage," said Catherine Gibson, the company’s business development manager. "We handle all parts of the claim from restoration and remodeling to emergency and mitigation services,” she continued. “We believe our company size makes us unique. We are large enough to take care of a large commercial property damage issue, but not so large that we would turn away smaller projects."

Once a damaged structure is deemed safe to enter by fire, police or other municipal authorities, VanDam and Krusinga specialists begin to stabilize it. The company safely removes water, smoke, odor and stains. The process then advances to structural drying, boarding windows and doors, repairing or covering damaged roofs, electrical repair and restoring heating systems. Following stabilization, a detailed restoration estimate is prepared and submitted to insurance providers.

The company is located at 1925 Century Ave. SW, Grand Rapids, Mich., 49503. Their telephone number is 616-217-2517. You can visit them online at http://www.vk1call.com.

