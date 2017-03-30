WipeRecord Enters Michigan to Help With Criminal Expungements

Thankfully, Michigan has new laws when it comes to a criminal record, typically allowing an individual to legally state that they have not been convicted of the expunged criminal offense.

On March 30th, 2017, WipeRecord, a division of Eastman Meyler, PC, proudly entered the state of Michigan to provide legal services to its residents by assisting with criminal record expungements and firearm rights restoration.

“Having a criminal record certainly makes things difficult and can put restraints on many aspects of life that others take for granted,” said Sam Eastman, partner at Eastman Meyler, PC. “A criminal record can prevent you from getting the job you deserve or the housing you want, obtaining professional licenses, qualifying for government services and programs, and attaining many other life-changing opportunities that would otherwise be available. Thankfully, Michigan has new laws when it comes to a criminal record, typically allowing an individual to legally state that they have not been convicted of the expunged criminal offense.”

Michigan’s adult expungement law was recently amended to allow a host of people to clear their criminal record. The law allows for criminal convictions to be “set aside,” thereby removing it from the public record. A person can petition to set aside one felony conviction if he or she has been convicted of not more than one felony and two misdemeanors. Furthermore, a person without any felony convictions, who has no more than two misdemeanor convictions, may petition the courts to set aside one or both misdemeanor convictions. Finally, certain convictions that have been deferred and dismissed under Michigan law are considered misdemeanor convictions potentially eligible to be set aside for purposes of the record seal statute. The applicant must be 18 or more years old, and five (5) years must have passed since completion of the sentence imposed. If convicted of a “specified felony” in Michigan, you may petition the circuit court to restore your firearm rights if five (5) years have passed since completion of the sentence imposed.

Nearly one-third of Americans have some sort of criminal event on their record. Unfortunately, this statistic means that much of the country’s population is kept from reaching their full potential due to past mistakes that remain with them even though all legal dues to society were paid. Without the assistance of a licensed attorney, the process of expunging or sealing a criminal record can be complex and costly, making it difficult to gain access to such relief for those whom the laws are intended to help. Over the past several years, Eastman Meyler, PC's growing team of dedicated attorneys and staff have helped provide such relief to countless people across the country by increasing awareness to services, reducing the costs, and making the process simpler and more accessible to the public.

Eastman Meyler, PC has made the process of checking Michigan expungement eligibility very easy by providing a no cost, confidential online expungement Eligibility Test. Eastman Meyler, PC also has Licensed Attorneys and Criminal Records Analysts who can be reached by calling (844) 947-3732 and who are happy to provide a no cost, confidential consultation.

Eastman Meyler, PC has an A Rating from the Better Business Bureau, as well as attorneys who are rated as Super Lawyers and Superb Attorneys by attorney rating services such as Thompson Reuters and Avvo. Eastman Meyler, PC typically provides a low-price guarantee for all client services and works tirelessly to put criminal records in the past.