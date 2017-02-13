It’s a fun and poignant 24 hours dedicated to remembrance, celebration and raising crucial funds for cancer, and we invite the community to join us, athletes and non-athletes alike, to take a stand (or a walk!) against cancer.

A. Kevin Spann Insurance, a full-service insurance and financial services provider serving New York families from offices in Middle Village, has announced the latest beneficiary of their thriving community involvement program. The current campaign fundraises to support the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Middle Village. Donations to this worthy cause may now be made here.

The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life is an annual event held in May, during which four million people in over 20 countries around the world come together to raise awareness and funds to support groundbreaking cancer research and vital patient services by walking as teams for 24 hours. During the Relay, participants and survivors celebrate what they’ve overcome, remember those lost to cancer and honor those currently fighting the disease. The atmosphere is fun and overwhelmingly celebratory, with themed campsites, music, food, games and activities. The Juniper Valley Park Running Track of Middle Village is hosting the festive local event this year on June 24.

“We’re excited to be participating in this 15th anniversary event to save lives,” said Kevin Spann, owner of A. Kevin Spann Insurance. “It’s a fun and poignant 24 hours dedicated to remembrance, celebration and raising crucial funds for cancer, and we invite the community to join us, athletes and non-athletes alike, to take a stand (or a walk!) against cancer.”

The agency’s team is hard at work mobilizing support for the campaign through a variety of channels, including utilizing social media and email and text communications. Additionally, they’ve shown a spotlight on Relay For Life in this month’s issue of their community magazine. Our Hometown is a vibrant print and digital publication which is delivered to thousands of households in Middle Village and surrounding areas every month. To enjoy current and past issues, please visit http://www.akspann.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_39.

Caring community members may show support for the Community Cause without it even impacting their own wallets. A. Kevin Spann Insurance has pledged to donate a $15 for each and every referral they receive for an insurance quote, with no purchase necessary. To have the agency make a donation in their name, readers may recommend friends and family for a no-obligation quotation at http://www.akspann.com/Saving-Lives-and-Celebrating-Life_15_community_cause.

The agency’s innovative ‘Agents of Change’ Community Program selects a new local organization, family or individual every two months to receive exposure and support. To stay abreast of opportunities to support the community, readers are encouraged to bookmark and share http://www.akspann.com/community-cause.

About A. Kevin Spann Insurance

Serving New York families and businesses from offices in Middle Village, award-winning A. Kevin Spann Insurance is committed to bringing local people an agency which understands their needs. Kevin Spann and his caring team of dedicated professionals work with carriers to assemble a variety of products and services which will ensure clients’ peace of mind. From all of the insurance products a typical consumer needs (home, business, auto, boat, ATV, etc.), to developing long-term financial planning strategies, A. Kevin Spann Insurance delivers consistently superior service. Their caring experts may be reached by calling 718-381-1400. For more information on the agency, please visit http://www.akspann.com/.