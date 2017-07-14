We are proud to be supporting a cause that can help kids develop their musical abilities. These dedicated musicians really stand out in our community and we hope to ignite awareness and fundraising for the band.

A. Kevin Spann Insurance Services debuts the latest charity campaign in a widely recognized community involvement program serving the families and businesses of greater Middle Village, NY. Turning their attention toward the new school year, the agency hopes to raise community awareness for the revitalized Wyandanch Union Free School District’s music department and their need for uniforms for the marching band. Readers wishing to show support for young people’s participation in the musical arts may make a donation at https://www.crowdrise.com/supporting-the-musical-arts-in-our-community.

In just two years, the Wyandanch school district’s music department has transformed from 20 pupils to a projected 100-150 for the 2017-2018 school year. The program has become an integral part of the community with participation in events such as Wyandanch Day, Amityville Day and the Homecoming parades. Twenty musicians played in the NYSSMA Festivals and several have been selected for All-County ensembles. Since the schools provide all instruments and other necessary materials for students, their need for uniforms and other supplies is rapidly growing.

“We are proud to be supporting a cause that can help kids develop their musical abilities,” said Kevin Spann, owner of A. Kevin Spann Insurance Services. “These dedicated kids really stand out in our community and we hope to ignite awareness and fundraising for the band.”

A. Kevin Spann Insurance has set a fundraising goal of $500, with the agency itself pledging to donate $15 toward band uniforms for every referral they receive for a no obligation insurance quote. Community members may have a donation made in their name simply by submitting recommendations of family and friends at http://www.akspann.com/Supporting-The-Musical-Arts-In-Our-Community_17_community_cause.

Meanwhile, the agency’s caring team has begun vigorous email outreach and social media initiatives to help spread the word. The campaign is also featured in this month’s issue of their vibrant community magazine, Our Hometown, which is delivered to thousands of households in the greater Middle Village area every month. To enjoy current and archived issues, please visit http://www.akspann.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_39.

The ongoing community involvement program conducted by A. Kevin Spann Insurance invites concerned community members to submit information on groups, families or individuals to be considered for future campaigns at http://www.akspann.com/Add-A-Community-Cause_53. To learn about past campaigns and bookmark for future reference, please visit http://www.akspann.com/community-cause.

About A. Kevin Spann Insurance & Associates

A. Kevin Spann Insurance is an award-winning, full-service provider whose mission is simple: to provide the finest insurance and financial services in the industry while delivering consistently superior service. Kevin Spann and his team of caring professionals believe passionately in working to better their community, as well as in protecting all the things which are most important to their clients (their families, homes, cars and more). They also help clients to prepare long-term strategies to enable financial security and success. Their dedicated experts may be reached by calling 718-381-1400. For more information on the agency, please visit http://www.akspann.com/.