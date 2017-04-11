Mike Bergum, Marketplace Home Mortgage

Long time mortgage veteran and current Branch Manager of Marketplace Home Mortgage, Mike Bergum, is pleased and excited to be awarded as the onsite mortgage lender for the exclusive “Royal Golf Club”, the most recent executive Master Planned Community located in Lake Elmo, Minnesota. Marketplace Home Mortgage will offer their competitive full suite of lending options to the residents of this exclusive new community to help each family achieve home ownership at The Royal Golf Club.

Lake Elmo is situated minutes from Interstates 94 and 694, just north of the city of Woodbury. The Royal Golf Club is located entirely within the highly-ranked Stillwater School District and is convenient to Minneapolis, St. Paul and the International Airport. With the retail development along Interstate’s 94, 694 and State Highway 36, everyday conveniences are readily available for the future residents of this executive master planned community.

The Royal Golf Club is developed from a 477-acre parcel of land that contains a variety of desirable natural amenities. Approximately 70% of the community will consist of public and private open space. Preliminary plans include development of 292 custom home sites, 75% of which are backing up to private open space or the Arnold Palmer / Annika Sorenstam designed executive golf course, named “The Royal Golf Course”.

Under the leadership and service of Branch Manager Michael Bergum, Marketplace Home Mortgage has succeeded in gaining the trust and faith of their clients for the past 20 years. Despite the company’s extraordinary reputation, Marketplace Home Mortgage continues to find innovative ways to cater to the personal home financing needs of every client including individuals, builders, and real estate professionals.

Michael Bergum manages an experienced, trained, and compassionate staff of lending professionals with each team member contributing a different aspect of service including processing conventional and refinance loans, construction loans, as well as processing and underwriting. This professional yet personalized service ensures every client receives a positive experience and successfully receives home financing. For more information please visit http://michaelbergum.com/.

