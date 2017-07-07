Military Friendly® Brands and Companies List Released

Victory Media, originator of the family of Military Friendly® employment, entrepreneurship and education resources for veterans and their families, announced today its inaugural list of 2017 Military Friendly® Brands and 2017 Military Friendly® Companies. The Military Friendly® Companies ratings program builds upon the success and rigor of the original Military Friendly® Employers ratings by combining existing employment and supplier surveys with a new corporate social responsibility rating system to present a holistic view of a company’s overall support for the military and veteran community. The inaugural release recognizes an exclusive list of only 54 Military Friendly® Brands and 68 Military Friendly® Companies. For more than a decade, the Military Friendly® ratings have set the standard for companies and colleges that provide positive employment and education outcomes and now social and community supports for service members, veterans and their families.

In prior years, Military Friendly® surveys were delivered in separate installments, reviewing corporate practices related to veteran and spouse employment as well as programs developed to support veteran-owned businesses as part of their supplier network. The Military Friendly® Companies survey adds a new designation category for Military Friendly® Brands while providing a single interface for organizations to supply inputs that are evaluated both in separate designations, such as the Military Friendly® Employers designation, along with a complete rollup score for top-performing Military Friendly® Companies that interact and support the military community across employment, retention, community service, historical investment and even consumer initiatives and supports.

“Developing comprehensive military and veteran programs, as opposed to seasonal initiatives, requires a level of coordination that is only possible through executive sponsorship and strategic planning,” stated Daniel Nichols, Chief Product Officer of Victory Media and head of Military Friendly® development. “Additionally, the Military Friendly® Companies survey is designed to identify organizations that not only consistently go beyond compliance requirements, but do so year over year.”

Military Friendly® ratings are based on the performance of the leading institutions, which creates competition that incentivizes companies to continue to extend their efforts year over year. Eligibility for the exclusive Military Friendly® Companies recognition is based on an organization’s ability to earn designation in at least three of four categories within a single survey period:



Military Friendly® Employers – Career Opportunity & Advancement, Culture & Commitment, Hiring & Onboarding, Military Employee Policies & Compliance, Military Employee Support & Retention, Recruiting & Sourcing

Military Spouse® Friendly Employers – Career Opportunity & Advancement, Culture & Commitment, Hiring & Onboarding, Military Spouse Employee Policies & Compliance, Military Spouse Employee Support & Retention

Military Friendly® Supplier Diversity Programs – Goals & Outcomes, Personnel & Infrastructure, Processes & Controls, Supplier Support & Development

Military Friendly® Brands – Community Investment & Partnership, Consumer Protections & Support, Culture & Commitment, Policies & Governance, Transparency & Reporting

Participation in the survey and awards program is free, and all Military Friendly-designated institutions receive free use of the Military Friendly® logo.

The 2018 Military Friendly Company Survey is currently open. Entries must be submitted no later than September 15 to be considered for the awards program and for publication of Military® Friendly ratings in GI Jobs Magazine, which is distributed for free in military transition classes and across U.S. military bases and communities worldwide.

Companies may request their free survey at http://www.militaryfriendly.com/startsurvey. Information about the Military Friendly® ratings for schools and companies can be found on http://www.militaryfriendly.com.

About Military Friendly®:

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefit for the military community. The Military Friendly® designation process includes extensive research and a data-driven survey of leading organizations nationwide. Our proprietary survey, methodology, criteria and weightings are developed with the assistance of an independent advisory council of educators and employers, and tested each year by EY based upon the weightings and methodology established by Victory Media. The survey is administered for free. Criteria for consideration and current recipients can be found at: militaryfriendly.com.

