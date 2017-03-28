Many families do not confront the problem of home care until at or close to hospital discharge.

NuevaCare, considered one of the top home care providers to Bay Area clients, is proud to announce new information pages on Burlingame and Millbrae home care options. With a large hospital presence, Burlingame and Millbrae are often the starting points for patients upon hospital discharge as they search for viable home care options for themselves or their loved ones near Burlingame, Millbrae and other San Francisco Bay Area communities such as San Mateo or Palo Alto.

"Many families do not confront the problem of home care until at or close to hospital discharge," explained Kamran Nasser, CEO of NuevaCare. "The Burlingame and Millbrae area is one of the most popular localities to search for home care because of its large hospital footprint. Accordingly, we are announcing a new information pages specific to Millbrae and Burlingame, but helping clients realize that we can service their home care needs in nearby cities such as San Mateo, Palo Alto, and other cities on the Peninsula."

Interested persons, including journalists or bloggers, can visit the new pages at http://nuevacare.com/home-care-millbrae/ (Millbrae home care) and http://nuevacare.com/home-care-burlingame/ (Burlingame home care). Those pages lists Millbrae- and Burlingame-specific service offerings, but persons can click up to the "Services" tab on the website navigation and browse home care services provided by NuevaCare.

Those interested in Senior Care, in general, can visit http://nuevacare.com/senior-care/, for example. The website has many service-specific informational pages as well, and the Millbrae page should be considered just a first step towards self-education on home care options.

Home Care Services in Millbrae, Burlingame, and Surrounding Communities

When a patient is at or near discharge from a hospital, it can be very stressful. In a certain sense, the hospital system considers its work "done," and now turns the job of patient care over to the family. In today's busy society, however, not every family has the time or resources to manage home care for someone discharged from the hospital. If this is a short term need, sometimes they can manage. If it is a longer term need, however, they may search for home care services in their community. Since the patient is often being discharged in Burlingame, many patients and their families start their research by looking for Millbrae and Burlingame based service providers. The new pages on Millbrae and Burlingame service offerings clarifies that the real variable to consider is the quality of home care itself. While technically based in San Mateo, NuevaCare has caregivers who service many communities in the affluent San Francisco Bay Area. The caregivers come directly to the patient's home. For this reason, even though the information search may begin as a search for home care services in Millbrae or Burlingame, California, the reality is that it is the quality of local care that matters, not the technical location of the service provider. Anyone who is facing an immediate need for home care services is urged to reach out to NuevaCare for a consultation so that services can be tailored to the individual and his/her family's needs.

About NuevaCare

