PrideStaff, a national, franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce the opening of a new staffing and employment agency in west Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The new office will offer a full range of staffing and employment services in a variety of professional and light industrial disciplines.

"We're thrilled to bring PrideStaff's national resources and world-class processes to the Milwaukee market," said Brian Adkinson, Co-Owner/Strategic-Partner of the Milwaukee West PrideStaff office. "Our goal is to foster trusting, mutually beneficial relationships with employers and job seekers, and then create meaningful employment connections that build successful businesses and careers."

"I love helping people – it's what Americans do," stated Co-Owner/Strategic-Partner Travis Ray. "I'm looking forward to the opportunity to give back to the individuals and businesses in my community by providing employers with the talent they need, quickly and cost-effectively."

As a national staffing services organization, PrideStaff provides outstanding service and results by removing the guesswork from staffing. The Milwaukee West office uses this approach to recruit superior light industrial and professional candidates for employers in their market.

The success of PrideStaff's approach is evident, as they consistently rank among the highest 1% of staffing firms in the industry. According to Inavero, a business intelligence firm specializing in the staffing industry, PrideStaff earned a client Net Promoter® Score (NPS) as high as or higher than other well-known brands such as Southwest Airlines and Netflix. NPS is computed by subtracting a firm’s detractors from its promoters.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100 percent company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 74 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients. With over 40 years in the staffing business, headquartered in Fresno, CA, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn Inavero’s prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award four years in a row highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services or for staffing franchise information, visit http://www.pridestaff.com.