Jerry Jacobs, Jr.

MimiVax, LLC, a cancer immunotherapy company today announced that Jerry Jacobs, Jr, co-CEO of Delaware North has joined its Board of Directors. Mr. Jacobs brings deep entrepreneurial insights and business resources to the company.

Mr. Jacobs is co-CEO of Delaware North, one of the most admired family-owned and operated companies in the world. Delaware North is headquartered in Buffalo, New York and has annual revenues of $3 billion, employing more than 55,000 employees on four continents. The University at Buffalo medical school was recently named the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, in recognition of the Mr. Jacobs family’s steadfast support.

MimiVax’s lead immunotherapeutic agent, SurVaxM, is currently in a Phase II multicenter clinical trial, and a recently completed interim data analysis puts the program in great position for continued advancement. MimiVax is looking forward to Mr. Jacobs’ strategic guidance for the company and helping it progress much needed new therapies for brain cancer patients.

MimiVax executives will be discussing partnering opportunities for its lead program SurVaxM, as well as pre-clinical pipeline assets: novel anti-survivin monoclonal antibody and CAR-T based approaches for solid tumors at the annual BIO International Conference, taking place between June 19-22, 2017 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Michael Ciesielski, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer; and Anil Goyal, PhD, VP Business Development will be attending the BIO event and hosting partnership meetings.

BIO International Conference : (http://www.bio.org)

Monday-Thursday June 19-22, 2017 ; San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA

About MimiVax: MimiVax is a privately held, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics and targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Our proprietary product portfolio is based on technology licensed from Roswell Park Cancer Institute that targets survivin, a cell-survival protein that is present in most cancers and rarely detectable in normal tissue. Our therapies are designed to break immune tolerance and stimulate immune responses to control tumor growth and recurrence.

About SurVaxM: SurVaxM, our lead immunotherapeutic product, has demonstrated safety and tolerability in a Phase I study in people with malignant gliomas (brain tumors). SurVaxM is currently being evaluated in a Phase II clinical trial in adults with newly diagnosed glioblastoma at five cancer centers: Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Mass General and Beth Israel Deaconess Hospitals. Also a Phase I clinical trial in combination with REVLIMID® (lenalidomide) as a maintenance therapy for adults with multiple myeloma (a form of blood cancer) is ongoing at Roswell Park.