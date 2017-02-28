Red signs promoting the blood pressure program are on every mirror in this metro barbershop

vidscrip, a digital platform that uses its video-based app, text messages, and other methods to engage and educate individuals on health topics, announced today the launch of a new program in partnership with Southside Community Health Services (Southside). The free program includes access to patient-friendly videos on blood pressure and heart health which are delivered via text message and promoted in a trusted environment - the local barbershop.

“Barbers have long been trusted messengers in the community,” said Clarence Jones, Community Outreach Director for Southside. “The Clippers N’ Curls program’s ultimate goal is to reduce hypertension - and we are thrilled to be working with vidscrip to offer education and support to the community that will help us reach that goal.”

Founded by Southside in 2014, the Clippers N’ Curls program features automated blood pressure kiosks placed in barbershops and beauty salons across the Twin Cities metro. The barbers and beauticians receive special training on blood pressure and heart disease so that they can encourage their clients to check their own blood pressure and help normalize the conversation around heart health. With the addition of vidscrip to the Clippers N’ Curls program, bright red signs are now placed on each of the blood pressure kiosks and at each chair in the barbershops and beauty salons - more than 100 chairs in total - providing simple instructions to sign up for the free text message-based program.

Tito Wilson owns Wilson’s Image Barbers and Stylists in North Minneapolis and participates in the Clippers N’ Curls program. “I’m not a doctor, but I do see the responsibility and opportunity we have to promote better health in our community,” said Wilson. “I encourage my clients, who may not be comfortable going to a physician, to go get their reading and direct them what to do about it.”

Participants receive a series of text messages linking to short videos (“vidscrips”). Vidscrips are recorded by a medical provider from the local community and follow a simple question and answer format covering the basics of blood pressure including: understanding numbers, health and lifestyle risks for high blood pressure (hypertension), treatment options, and talking about hypertension with family and community members.

“At vidscrip, we’re passionate about putting the patient at the center of the care system,” said John Brownlee, CEO and co-founder of vidscrip. “This program directly aligns with our goals - meeting the patient where they’re at in the community and engaging them through trusted sources.”

About vidscrip:

Founded in 2012, vidscrip is a digital health platform that uses its video-based app, text messages, and other methods to engage and educate individuals on health topics. Vidscrip is a proud member of the strong medtech start-up community in Minneapolis. Download the app for iOS or Android.

About Southside Community Health Services:

Southside Community Health Services is a community clinic located in South Minneapolis that has been providing access to primary health care services to underserved populations in the Twin Cities for over 45 years. Southside provides culturally competent medical, dental, vision, behavioral health, and outreach services to anyone in need and never turns anyone away due to inability to pay. Learn more about the Clippers N’ Curls Program in this video.

