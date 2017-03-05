Depo International, a prominent court reporting firm focusing on legal videography, remote depositions, global scheduling and court reporting, is expanding operations to cover global needs for litigation support services. For those individuals who need stenographic court reporting services, Depo International provides prompt and flawless materials by working with talented court reporters around the globe. Stenographic court reporters have been in higher demand than ever before, but the company is effectively supporting international markets with their network of valuable reporters.

Depo International has the ability to work both across the United States and around the globe. Some of the services offered on an international basis include SuperFast delivery, an online repository, interpreters, online scheduling, realtime group chat capabilities, mobile audio and video conferencing, realtime text to iPads and video streaming, scanned, searchable and linked exhibits, and expedited capabilities. As a prominent member of the WBENC, this certified women-owned business has a history of providing efficient and precise materials for clients after legal hearings and depositions.

Now providing global coverage, individuals who need assistance with court reporting or legal videography can garner the benefits of working directly with a talented and experienced court reporter like those at Depo International anywhere, anytime. With offices in Las Vegas, Chicago and Minneapolis, the company has been recognized as the Trial Lawyers' Choice nationwide for providing exemplary litigation support services for more than 40 years.

Depo International carries out their business in accordance with the National Court Reporters' Association constitution and bylaws. Their ethical business practices ensure that the highest level of legal and moral standards are observed in all relationships with clients and in their communities.

Depo International provides a broad range of services for court reporting, specializing in depositions, hearings, arbitrations and courtroom proceedings. They make scheduling hassle-free by providing digital online access 24/7. Depo International also provides an in-house video studio, multiple camera shots, state-of-the-art equipment, CLVS certified videographers, and video transcript synchronization services.

To learn more about their services, please visit: http://depointernational.com/