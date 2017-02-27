4 Wheel Parts Sharing in the Legacy of Iconic Mint 400 Off-Road Race

Kicking off the festivities with the 4 Wheel Parts Vehicle Parade presented by ODYSSEY Battery with all that horsepower roaring down the Strip is quite a sight for fans.

Global leader in off-road performance product sales and installation, 4 Wheel Parts, is among the sponsors of the Mint 400 held March 1-5 at the Nevada state line, with multiple activities scheduled in Las Vegas. In addition to leading the vehicle procession down the famed Las Vegas Strip, 4 Wheel Parts President and CEO Greg Adler will compete in the “The Great American Off-Road Race" on Saturday, March 4.

The annual Polaris RZR Mint 400 presented by BFGoodrich Tires began in 1968 with six classes and today it boasts over 20 as it attracts the sport’s elite from around the country. Team 4 Wheel Parts driver Greg Adler returns to the iconic event in his #210 4400 Class Jeep after completing the King of the Hammers Race earlier in the month.

The event also marks the fifth straight year 4 Wheel Parts participates as a sponsor of the Mint 400 Vehicle Parade featuring race vehicles in a procession down the Strip on Wednesday, March 1. Powered by ODYSSEY Battery, the 10-mile parade will give off-road enthusiasts an up close look at over 350 of the world’s most rugged off-road vehicles before they compete.

“The Mint 400 has a rich history dating back to the origins of off-road racing in the wide open Nevada desert,” said Greg Adler, President and CEO of 4 Wheel Parts. “Kicking off the festivities with the 4 Wheel Parts Vehicle Parade presented by ODYSSEY Battery with all that horsepower roaring down the Strip is quite a sight for fans. When you combine that with contingency and numerous activities right in the heart of downtown on Fremont Street, it’s developed into so much more than an off-road race. We’re proud to share in the continued legacy of this storied event.”

Thursday, March 2 at 11 a.m., time trials sponsored by Method Race Wheels will commence and teams competing in the Pit Crew Challenge will have a chance at 7:30 that night to qualify and compete in the single elimination contest. The Limited Race gets underway at 6 a.m. Saturday, March 4, with the Unlimited class race beginning at 12:30 p.m.

The Mint 400 began in 1968 and after a 20-year hiatus, the legendary race resumed in Las Vegas in 2008. The 400-mile battle pits the world’s premier off-road racers against each other. Among the stars who have competed in past races are actors Patrick Dempsey and James Garner and celebrated off-road champions Mickey Thompson and Walker Evans.

