Today, Marketing.AI announced a company name change to Mintent to reflect the content marketing automation platform's strength in strategy and planning.

"Mintent comes from blending the two words marketing and intention. We think of Mintent as a verb meaning to market with intent," explained Mintent CEO Matt Dion. "Content strategy is such a big part of marketing now, and our platform really helps people to build a solid content plan aligned with key messages, buyer personas and the customer buying cycle."

Getting Rid of the Spreadsheets and Emails

Marketers creating content today are mired in spreadsheets, convoluted email chains, and a document versioning nightmare. Content marketing automation takes the pain out of content creation by automating many of these simple processes.

Marketing Content vs. Content Marketing

Marketers create many different types of content, pushing it out through many different channels. This is “Marketing Content.” True “Content Marketing” is enabled by platforms like Mintent which make the process more strategic, efficient and measurable.

Mintent's editorial calendar unifies content teams, from C-level strategists looking at overall business goals and return on investment to occasional members who approve content, as well as external agencies and consultants. Customers appreciate the fully automated content workflows that simplify managing large teams working on hundreds of content projects.

The newly re-branded platform debuts today and includes a new website at getmintent.com

About Mintent

The performance and value leader, Mintent is a content marketing automation platform used by mid-sized and large teams to plan, produce, publish and measure marketing content. The simple yet sophisticated platform helps marketers more precisely align messages with customer buying cycles, manage concurrent editorial calendars and content marketing workflows to achieve higher returns on their content investment. Customers include Century Link, Upwork, Aecom, New York University, Teradata and Isuzu Australia. Mintent is a private company based in Vancouver, Canada.

