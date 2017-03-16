Mint Tradition founder Jack Elway All of our products are made entirely in the United States and each component is sourced from an American company.

Luxury accessory brand, Mint Tradition, has published an exclusive interview with founder, Jack Elway, on the inspiration behind the company’s high-quality hats and what the future holds.

Mint Tradition is an accessory brand where luxury meets streetwear. The hand-crafted hats use responsibly-sourced, genuine python and calfskin leather and American-made materials to provide a top quality product for consumers. In addition to the multiple original designs, the company can customize hats with different types of materials in any combination.

Jack Elway and co-founder, Geoff Muller, founded Mint Tradition in 2016. Elway expresses in the interview that a lack of creative outlets in the careers he explored after college inspired him. After speaking with Muller, they teamed up.

“We both had very similar visions for what we wanted in a brand,” Elway explains.

Prototypes of each hat are made in-house and are then perfected to ensure each product is perfect before it goes into production.

“All of our products are made entirely in the United States and each component is sourced from an American company. It’s definitely more costly to do it this way, but we feel the quality is that much better and that’s what we want to bring to our customers.”

The full grain leather materials used in each hat are responsibly sourced and represent the top 2% of all hides in Europe. Using only the highest caliber leather in the world, the material provides a sophisticated elegance to each hat. The pièce de résistance of the hats lies in the back strap, which is a unique watch strap. The straps are created by an American luxury watch strap manufacturer and are hand-stitched, hand-edge painted, and hand-buffed. Mint also offers a customization option to install Python skin brims on standard ball caps. A wide array of NFL, NBA and NHL options are also currently available.

During the interview, Elway details lessons he has learned while embarking on a career in the fashion industry, his inspirations, and aspirations for the company’s future.

“Currently, my idea…is developing my business further and expanding the brand so that we can continue to innovate and make new designs…I want people to support the brand not only because they love the aesthetic and design but also because they believe in our brand message to develop themselves by putting all of who you are into what you do and seeing where it takes you."

For the full interview, visit minttradition.com.

Mint Tradition hats were on-hand at the 2016 ESPY’s Kickoff Party and the 2016 NFL Rookie Premiere event in Los Angeles Calif. Mint Tradition is endorsed by NFL Players Malik Jackson, Laquon Treadwell and Demaryius Thomas. Elway and Muller also recently collaborated with Derek Wolfe’s clothing brand DEFWU.

About Mint Tradition

Mint Tradition is an exclusive retailer of high-end, customizable hats. Created by Jack Elway and Geoff Muller, Mint Tradition products have been meticulously designed down to every last detail. From materials, to design, to the presentation, every element comes together to provide consumers a product with the utmost value. For more information, visit http://www.minttradition.com. For press inquiries contact Jack(at)MintTradition(dot)com.