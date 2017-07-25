Minuteman Press franchise owners are set to come together to learn about the latest technologies and trends in the modern printing industry. The theme of this year's World Expo is Building Tomorrow Together. Minuteman Press franchise owners will come together to learn about the latest technologies and trends in the modern printing industry. Past News Releases RSS Minuteman Press Owner Mark Calis...

Minuteman Press International is gearing up to welcome its franchise owners from around the world to their 2017 World Expo being held at Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida from Wednesday, July 26 through Saturday, July 29. The 2017 World Expo includes speakers, seminars, a full vendor/trade show, a gala awards dinner, and much more.

The theme of this year's World Expo is Building Tomorrow Together. Minuteman Press franchise owners will come together to learn about the latest technologies and trends in the modern printing industry. The trade show will allow owners to meet with suppliers and vendors and speak with them about their latest offerings and how they can help their business. There is also a stellar lineup of guest speakers and break out seminars that will enable franchisees to gain crucial knowledge that they can take back home and implement to further enhance their business.

In addition, the 2017 World Expo includes the President's Panel Discussion, where owners can ask questions to their fellow franchisees (across different experience levels) who were handpicked to offer their advice and insights. The World Expo then concludes on Saturday with the celebratory Gala Awards Dinner celebration, which is the perfect way to cap off such an impressive event.

The team at Minuteman Press International looks forward to seeing all of their attending owners, friends, vendors, and industry colleagues in Orlando!

