Steve Blustein has owned the Minuteman Press franchise in Melville, Long Island, NY since July 2012. The Melville business is one of the longest-running Minuteman Press franchises in the entire system. To better serve his customers, Steve and his team recently relocated the design, marketing, and printing business to their brand new facility at 600A Walt Whitman Road, which has high visibility right on Long Island's Route 110. Steve has taken full advantage of Minuteman Press International's rebranding by upgrading his business image, signage, and graphics. These upgrades make Steve's new facility stand out with modern imaging and messaging that reflects Minuteman Press' position as the modern printing industry.

"Congratulations to Steve Blustein for his successful business relocation," says Brian Sisti, Minuteman Press International Area Manager for the Long Island region. He adds, "The Melville center is in really capable hands with Steve and his dedicated team of graphic design, marketing, and printing professionals."

For more information on Steve Blustein's Minuteman Press franchise in Melville, NY, call 631-549-3818 or visit http://www.melville.minutemanpress.com

